JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

Maryland -6.5 over Illinois -125:

The undefeated Terrapins (2-0) begin Big 10 play this evening at Illinois (1-2) as a Nationally televised game on FS1. Last week, meek and humble Howard were shut out 62-0 at College Park. Tua's younger brother, Taulia Tagovailoa (22/27 274 3 TD) was near perfect against the Div 1-AA Bison, who allowed 574 yards of total Terrapin offense. Tagovailoa wasted no time in getting Maryland on the board just over 3:00 into the game when he found Dontay Demus Jr (6-128 1 TD) on a 14 yard TD pass. Tavon Fleet Davis (8-66 8.3 1 TD) then added a 17 yard scoring run and Taulia wound up completing 2 more scoring passes, one to Chigoziem Okonkwo, his only catch of the day, and Rakim Jarrett (6-67 1 TD) from 36 yards to open the second half. Roman Hemby (12-45 3.8 1 TD) scored a rushing TD from a yard out to close the scoring, Peny Boone (8-31 3.9 1 TD) , a 4 yard scamper to paydirt, and Colby McDonald (3-17 5.7 1 TD) from 11 yards out. The Terrapins held the ball for 38:00, tallied 32 first downs, and the defense yielded only 146 yards. Quinton Williams completed 10/27 passes for 67 yards with one INT. Howard was also held to just 79 yards on the ground and the Terps recorded 4 sacks while forcing 2 turnovers. Meanwhile, Illinois was drilled by Virginia in an early Big 10/ACC matchup last Saturday morning at 11am 42-14. Brennan Armstrong carved up the Fighting Illini (27/36 405 5 TD 1 INT) defense as the Cavaliers generated at least one TD every quarter. Jelani Woods caught 5 passes for 122 yards including a 32 yard TD pass to open the scoring. Dontavion Wicks then caught a 28 yard TD pass (3-69 2 TD) and then a 6 yard scoring pass just before the half for a 21-7 lead. The Cavs never let up in the second half and totaled 133 yards including a Thompson 11 yard rushing TD (4-24 6.0 1 TD). Illinois lost 3 fumbles and former Rutgers QB Artur Sitkowski (24/45 221 1 TD 1 INT) continued to show similar rust to his days back east and could never get a rhythm going with the offense. The closest the Illini got was in the beginning of the 3rd quarter at 21-14 when chase Brown ran it in from 21 yards out. Brown ran it just 7 times for 41 yards (5.9) despite the team amassing 116 rushing yards and 338 overall. Virginia also turned it over 3 times but also gained 556 yards of total offense.



Tagovailoa (48/63 606 6 TD) is off to a start Tua would be proud of. The Terps are 20th in the country and in passing yards with 340 and 536 overall. Demus Jr (12-261 2 TD) and Rakim Jarrett (12-189 2 TD) are Tagovailoa's top targets and both have proved to be big playmakers especially when it comes to speed and yards after catch, outrunning opposing secondaries. Fleet Davis (26-189 7.3 1 TD) is a one-man show on the ground, and will look to continue his success leading long successful potential scoring drives. Illinois defense has allowed an average of 34 points per game and with Maryland coming out of the gate really strong, it could be another issue tonight. it was apparent last week that frustration set in after a once close game, leading to penalties which gave the backups added but unnecessary motivation for one last score as the game was already in hand, Adding insult to injury was Calvin Hart Jr who was lost for the season with a knee injury depleting the depth chart for Illinois. Maryland will look to continue their balance in the backfield as well as in the passing game to expose the Fighting Illini often.



Sitkiowski (58/102 611 6 TD 1 INT) statistically is off to a nice start but needed to be efficient last week as conference play takes shape starting tonight. Top target Isaiah Williams (19-186 1 TD) is going to have to be a huge factor this evening. Maryland's pass defense allows just 179 passing yards this season and are top 20 against the rush giving up only 57.Illinois is near the bottom in the nation tallying just 360 total yards of offense. Their main weakness is depth in the receiving core although Deuce Spann (3-109) and Daniel Barker (8-90) each have scored 2 TD. Another achilles heel is the running game or lackthereof, with Mike Epstein (25-107 4.3 1 TD) only one of 2 backs finding the end zone thus far in 3 games. The Terrapins have plenty of speed on the outside as their defense has generated 6 sacks, 3 by Sam Okuayinonu. DB Tarheeb Still has 2 sacks and a team high 11 tackles, Nick Cross has 2 of their 5 team INT. Illinois will need Bret Bielema's game plan to include taking chances with Sitkowski and his backfield needing to factor as more of a presence matching wits with Maryland to have a chance in this one.



After the impressive come from behind win, things have quickly gone south for Illinois. The intensity factor tonight will be high in Champaign. A big reason why the defense is performing so poorly is the lack of havoc not doing enough to disrupt rhythm, and that includes not being able to stop their opponents on third down. Tagovailoa has not committed a turnover all season, and has an impressive dual threat downfield that could only further embarrass opposing pass defenses. The running game needs some depth to improve, but clearly Mike Locksley likes to set up the short running game on late downand distance by primarily using the aerial attack, something Illinois is hard pressed to stop.



Best of luck however you play!



YTD 2-2 .500 -.35