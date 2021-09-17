JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
Charlotte -4.5 over Georgia St:
Don't look now but the 49ers (2-0) from CUSA are really making a mark for themselves in a season showing so much promise. Last week, Charlotte steamrolled Gardner Webb 38-10 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. QB Chris Reynolds (4-60 15.0 1 TD) opened the scoring with a 37 yard scoring run while ChaVon McEachern (12-74 6.2 1 TD) and Calvin Camp (7-65 9.3 1 TD) each ran for scores of 13 and one yard respectfully. Shadrick Byrd (12-48 4.0 1 TD) made it 4 scores on the ground thanks to a 5 yard scoring run in the first half as the 49ers tallied 306 overall on the ground. Reynolds (10/17 103 1 TD 2 INT) was subpar throwing the ball, but this primarily run first squad carved up the Bulldogs secondary. Gardner Webb was shut out in the second half and managed just 214 total yards overall. The defense forced a turnover and limited Webb's Bailey Fisher to 49 yard whole completing just 5/19 passes. Narii Gather (16/82 5.1 1 TD) provided the only TD for the Bulldogs with a 14 yard run, and Austin McKay added a 45 yard field goal. Meanwhile, Georgia St was pummeled last week by North Carolina 59-17 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Sam Howell (21/29 352 3 TD) had himself quite an afternoon responsible for 5 Tar Heels TD (11-104 9.5 2 TD). Howell got the Heels on the scoreboard early in the first half with a 22 yard TD run and later added a 62 yard scoring run to put North Carolina up 45-10 at the end of the third quarter. He also found Antoine Green (3-117 1 TD) on a 57 yard scoring pass in the first quarter. He also connected with Emery Simmons (3-73 1 TD) on a 30 yard scoring connection and a 5 yard TD pass to Josh Downs (8-73 1 TD) with the game well decided in the 4th quarter. Jacolby Criswell came in for mop up duty (2/2 54 1 TD) and found Bryson Nesbit for a 47 yard scoring pass to add insult to injury. UNC outgained Georgia St 607-271 while the defense forced 3 turnovers. Cornelious Brown V ( 12/26 68 1 INT) struggled all afternoon and couldn't find the end zone. Marcus Carroll (6-19 3.2 1 TD) and Brown V(9-17 1.9 1 TD) each scored on TD runs of 4 and 2 yards respectively, but it wasn't near enough as The Tar Heels came storming back from a difficult loss at Virginia Tech in week 1.
The 49ers head on the road in week 3 to the Sun Belt to face Georgia St (0-2) at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium Saturday evening. Reynolds (29/47 427 4 TD 2 INT) took bit of a step back against Garner Webb in terms of efficiency last week. However, he is still completing 62% of his passes and thus far has been only sacked once. Charlotte does have in their arsenal a very strong ground game led by Camp (16-107 6.7 1 TD). This offense isn't very explosive, but if anything a lot more balanced in the backfield as McEachern and Reynolds have each tallied 97 yards in their first 2 games and 4 players have rushed for 5 scores thus far. The defense is off to a good start as well led by Markees Watts 14 tackles and 3 sacks. Tyler Murray and Luke Martin each have 13 tackles and the roster thus far has cashed in on 4 forced fumbles. Charlotte is especially tough against the run while their secondary hasn't really been tested although looking a bit lackadaisical in their opener against Duke, most which say is a huge victory against an ACC non conference opponent.
Georgia St thus far has suffered 2 blowout losses to Army and UNC by a combined score of 102-27. BrownV (24/46 197 2 INT) has been relatively subpar this far and has not shown the promise to lead the Panthers to accuracy let alone efficiency. They have been meager in the running game, and have one potential playmaker in the receiving core in Jamari Thrash (9-105). Darren Grainger (6-58 9.7) and Destin Coates (24-58 2.4 1 TD) share rushing co-leaders, but the disparity is in the # of carries each has been called on. The offense has not been very productive, but it is early and Brown V will get at lest one more opportunity to help get the Panthers on the left side before conference play begins. The sophomore looks to shake off the rust against a Charlotte team looking to contend for the CUSA Championship.
Will Healy, Charlotte's head coach, is hopeful that Reynolds shakes off the rust from last week and can take advantage against a Georgia St squad that is averaging more than 50 points. Charlotte has amassed 44 first downs thus far, but has also been charged with 14 penalties, something they need to look to improve on before CUSA play finally takes effect. On the other hand, there are multiple gaps for GST to improve on, and Shawn Elliot may need to in addition to clamp down on defense, possibly pull a few trick plays and take come chances. Their defense was 8th in the country last season, but Brown V needs to be more accurate in addition to scramble out of the pocket on snaps that have no potential to producing big plays downfield.
