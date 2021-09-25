JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

Wyoming -30 over UConn:

The Cowboys (3-0) have shown early that they are a force to be reckoned with in the MVC, and their road to staying undefeated looks even easier as they head east to winless Connecticut (0-4) Saturday afternoon. Last week in Laramie's War Memorial Stadium, Sean Chambers (14/23 201 1 TD) threw a scoring pass to Treyton Welch (2-7 1 TD) and later ran it in from the same distance, and Keyon Blackenbaker returned an INT 50 yards to paydirt as Wyoming whitewashed Ball St (1-2) 45-12. Xazavian Valladay (14-61 5.0 1 TD) also scored on a one yard run as did Dawaiian McNeely (8-48 6.0 1 TD) as the undefeated Cowboys built up a 31-0 halftime lead. Isaiah Neyor caught 4 passes for 84 yards as Wyoming outgained Ball St 378-260. In fact, Ball St was held scoreless until the middle of the 3rd quarter as Will Jones (10-47 4.7 1 TD) ran it in from a yard out followed by a 19 yard TD scamper from Carson Steele (19-76 40 1 TD). Chad Muma closed out the scoring with a 35 yard INT return to paydirt as the Cardinals committed 4 turnovers in all. It was a tough afternoon for Josh Paddack (13/20 82 1 INT) while Drew Pitt (8/14 60 1 INT) didn't fare much better. Wyoming's defense recorded 8 sacks and 9 tackles for loss and dominated the game on both sides of the ball from pillar to post. Meanwhile, Independent and winless Connecticut were ambushed by Army 52-21 at West Point. Tyrell Robinson ((3-84 28.0 1 TD) dashed through the middle of the Huskies secondary and took it 70 yards to the house, leading 6 Black Knights to find the end zone. Army rushed for 397 yards overall. Even Christian Anderson (2/2 70 1 TD) ran it in for a yard and hooked up with Isaiah Alston for a 39 yard passing TD. Army's defense held the Huskies scoreless until the 3rd quarter when Tyler Phommachanh (11-60 5.5 2 TD) scored on a 38 yard TD run and later found the end zone again from 4 yards out to make the final outcome a little more respectable. Army outgained UConn 504-225 and amassed 24 first downs to Connecticut's 9 and the Black Knights held the ball for 41 minutes. Brian Brewton made his mark on special teams by returning a 96 yard kickoff to the house, but it wasn't nearly enough.



Chambers (42/72 601 4 TD 1 INT) is off to an effective start overall in an offense which is far more primarily run than pass. The Cowboys may average only 173 rushing yards per game but are a team that likes to wear the opposition down converting to first downs and possessing the majority of the ball methodically. Valladay (54-239 4.4 3 TD) is the primary workhorse back who is coming off a nice game last week The Cowboys have already rushed for 9 TD's already on the ground and are certainly looking for more against Connecticut's tired and anemic defense. Neyor (11-203 2 TD) figures to be Chambers' favorite target, while Welch has also caught 2 scores thus far. Also keep your eyes on Adyen Eberhart (9-127) who is a secondary threat from Chambers who can also create excellent field position when it comes to yards after catch. UConn's secondary could be in for another long afternoon among the worst in the country when it comes to allowing 46 points and 492 yards per game overall. Jackson Mitchell does lead the team with 45 tackles and U Conn has 8 sacks thus far, but also only 1 INT and 2 forced fumbles and are vulnerable to giving up 242 yards on the ground, nearly half of their overall output to the opposition. OC Tim Polasek plans to use the same scheme tomorrow looking to take control early.



I'd hate to say it's the same old story for U Conn once again, but this team can't seem to get connected on all cylinders when it comes to either side of the ball. Connecticut QB's have combined for just 454 passing yards, 3 TD and 5 INT thus far this season. Opponents have carved up the secondary for 13 scores and the Huskies have managed just one pick. Kevin Mensah (42-122 2.9) has had the most work on the ground, but overall, other than Phommachanh and QB jack Zergiotis scoring all of their rushing scores, the rushing offense is no batter than anorexic. An average of 12 ppg, and 204 yards per contest is not going to solve anything, and it's making the stepping down of Randy Edsall look like no fluke here, not to mention that Lou Spanos would be expected to clean up the mess in due time, to put it bluntly. Wyoming really has to fight to survive surging Northern Illinois allowing 43 points, otherwise the Cowboys tend to be suspect giving up 351 total yards per contest. However, one appeasing statistic is that these Cowboys do one thing that separates most from the Mountain West? Forcing turnovers. Muma thus far has 3 picks all returned for scores and has forced a fumble thus far. Muma also has a team leading 34 tackles, while Victor Jones and Ravonte Holt each have 3 of Wyoming's 12 sacks. Blankenbaker also has 2 of Wyoming's 6 overall picks and returned one for 50 yards last week.



Connecticut, like Wyoming is no powerhouse, but with more than half of their overall possessions going 3 and out, that will play into Wyoming's hands. Wyoming's defense and power attack on the ground should wear out the Huskies, and Chambers will have no issues finding his open receivers against an extremely vulnerable secondary. U Conn ranks 124th in total defense, and 129th in total offense and have been outscored 184-49 in games that have already been decided, including Holy Cross. Going up against a team that has relatively nothing to prove at times call for a recipe for an upset, but I believe the pokes execute their game plan once again to perfection and roll with ease amidst a dominating coaching edge here.