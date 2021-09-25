JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

Wyoming -30 over UConn:
The Cowboys (3-0) have shown early that they are a force to be reckoned with in the MVC, and their road to staying undefeated looks even easier as they head east to winless Connecticut (0-4) Saturday afternoon. Last week in Laramie's War Memorial Stadium, Sean Chambers (14/23 201 1 TD) threw a scoring pass to Treyton Welch (2-7 1 TD) and later ran it in from the same distance, and Keyon Blackenbaker returned an INT 50 yards to paydirt as Wyoming whitewashed Ball St (1-2) 45-12. Xazavian Valladay (14-61 5.0 1 TD) also scored on a one yard run as did Dawaiian McNeely (8-48 6.0 1 TD) as the undefeated Cowboys built up a 31-0 halftime lead. Isaiah Neyor caught 4 passes for 84 yards as Wyoming outgained Ball St 378-260. In fact, Ball St was held scoreless until the middle of the 3rd quarter as Will Jones (10-47 4.7 1 TD) ran it in from a yard out followed by a 19 yard TD scamper from Carson Steele (19-76 40 1 TD). Chad Muma closed out the scoring with a 35 yard INT return to paydirt as the Cardinals committed 4 turnovers in all. It was a tough afternoon for Josh Paddack (13/20 82 1 INT) while Drew Pitt (8/14 60 1 INT) didn't fare much better. Wyoming's defense recorded 8 sacks and 9 tackles for loss and dominated the game on both sides of the ball from pillar to post. Meanwhile, Independent and winless Connecticut were ambushed by Army 52-21 at West Point. Tyrell Robinson ((3-84 28.0 1 TD) dashed through the middle of the Huskies secondary and took it 70 yards to the house, leading 6 Black Knights to find the end zone. Army rushed for 397 yards overall. Even Christian Anderson (2/2 70 1 TD) ran it in for a yard and hooked up with Isaiah Alston for a 39 yard passing TD. Army's defense held the Huskies scoreless until the 3rd quarter when Tyler Phommachanh (11-60 5.5 2 TD) scored on a 38 yard TD run and later found the end zone again from 4 yards out to make the final outcome a little more respectable. Army outgained UConn 504-225 and amassed 24 first downs to Connecticut's 9 and the Black Knights held the ball for 41 minutes. Brian Brewton made his mark on special teams by returning a 96 yard kickoff to the house, but it wasn't nearly enough.

Chambers (42/72 601 4 TD 1 INT) is off to an effective start overall in an offense which is far more primarily run than pass. The Cowboys may average only 173 rushing yards per game but are a team that likes to wear the opposition down converting to first downs and possessing the majority of the ball methodically. Valladay (54-239 4.4 3 TD) is the primary workhorse back who is coming off a nice game last week The Cowboys have already rushed for 9 TD's already on the ground and are certainly looking for more against Connecticut's tired and anemic defense. Neyor (11-203 2 TD) figures to be Chambers' favorite target, while Welch has also caught 2 scores thus far. Also keep your eyes on Adyen Eberhart (9-127) who is a secondary threat from Chambers who can also create excellent field position when it comes to yards after catch. UConn's secondary could be in for another long afternoon among the worst in the country when it comes to allowing 46 points and 492 yards per game overall. Jackson Mitchell does lead the team with 45 tackles and U Conn has 8 sacks thus far, but also only 1 INT and 2 forced fumbles and are vulnerable to giving up 242 yards on the ground, nearly half of their overall output to the opposition. OC Tim Polasek plans to use the same scheme tomorrow looking to take control early.

I'd hate to say it's the same old story for U Conn once again, but this team can't seem to get connected on all cylinders when it comes to either side of the ball. Connecticut QB's have combined for just 454 passing yards, 3 TD and 5 INT thus far this season. Opponents have carved up the secondary for 13 scores and the Huskies have managed just one pick. Kevin Mensah (42-122 2.9) has had the most work on the ground, but overall, other than Phommachanh and QB jack Zergiotis scoring all of their rushing scores, the rushing offense is no batter than anorexic. An average of 12 ppg, and 204 yards per contest is not going to solve anything, and it's making the stepping down of Randy Edsall look like no fluke here, not to mention that Lou Spanos would be expected to clean up the mess in due time, to put it bluntly. Wyoming really has to fight to survive surging Northern Illinois allowing 43 points, otherwise the Cowboys tend to be suspect giving up 351 total yards per contest. However, one appeasing statistic is that these Cowboys do one thing that separates most from the Mountain West? Forcing turnovers. Muma thus far has 3 picks all returned for scores and has forced a fumble thus far. Muma also has a team leading 34 tackles, while Victor Jones and Ravonte Holt each have 3 of Wyoming's 12 sacks. Blankenbaker also has 2 of Wyoming's 6 overall picks and returned one for 50 yards last week.

Connecticut, like Wyoming is no powerhouse, but with more than half of their overall possessions going 3 and out, that will play into Wyoming's hands. Wyoming's defense and power attack on the ground should wear out the Huskies, and Chambers will have no issues finding his open receivers against an extremely vulnerable secondary. U Conn ranks 124th in total defense, and 129th in total offense and have been outscored 184-49 in games that have already been decided, including Holy Cross. Going up against a team that has relatively nothing to prove at times call for a recipe for an upset, but I believe the pokes execute their game plan once again to perfection and roll with ease amidst a dominating coaching edge here.
 
(17) Coastal Carolina -36 over Massachusetts:
The Chanticleers got off to a noticeably slow start last week home to Kansas but were able to hold on 28-25 at Buffalo (1-2) last week. Grayson McCall (13/19 232 3 TD 1 INT) connected with Jaivon Helligh (4-91 1 TD) on a 17 yard scoring pass. l. McCall also hooked up with Bedgood on his only catch, a 16 yard TD. Shermari Jones (16-149 9.3 1 TD) ran it in from a yard out as CCU tallied better than 480 yards of total offense. Kyle Vantrease (13/20 146) could not lead the Bulls into the end zone despite a relatively efficient game. Buffalo's offense came on the ground. Dylan McDuffie (16-94 5.8 1 TD) scored from 2 yards out and quickly tied the game at 7 late in the first quarter. Kevin Marks Jr (20-64 3.2 1 TD) made the game close late with a 5 yard TD run followed by a 2 point conversion that cut the final tally to a field goal. However CCU recovered the onside kick and survived. Meanwhile, Massachusetts was humbled by Eastern Michigan 42-28 last week in Amherst, the Minutemen's 14th straight loss dating back to 2019. Jawon Hamilton (16-122 7.6 1 TD) rushed for a 10 yard TD run in the 4th quarter with the game already in hand, and Darius Boone Jr (11-27 2.5 2 TD) scored on an 8 yard run in the first quarter and a one yard dive in the 3rd. The one two punch helped the Eagles run for 184 total yards. Ben Bryant (14/21 298 1 TD) connected on a 54 yard TD pass to Zach Westmoreland (2-97 1 TD) and averaged over 1 yards per completion against the UMass overmatched secondary. Brady Olson (22/38 288 2 TD 1 INT) played well for the Minutemen finding Josiah Johnson on a 29 yard scoring pass, his only catch, and then connected with Melvin Hill (4-82 1 TD) from 45 yards out on a TD. Johnson also carried one time for an 11 yard TD run. U Mass actually outgained EMU 519-507 and stayed even in time of possession, however their lacking defense did them in forcing just one turnover and allowed at least one score in every quarter.

Coastal has still not hosted or visited a Sun Belt opponent just yet, but their margin of victory and impressive combination of offense has vaulted them into the top 20. McCall (46/59 739 6 TD 1 INT( is off to a fast start leading the Chanticleer aerial attack which is averaging 275 yards per game thus far. Helligh (16-346 3 TD) has potential to be one of the top playmakers in the nation and especially when it comes to superpower teams in mid major conferences. Brown (7-145 1 TD) is also a strong second option as CCU has a solid line being McCall providing him the time to find his top targets. The running game is no slouch either and has plenty of balance in the backfield led by the one two punch of Shermari Jones (35-292 8.3 3 TD) and White (29-210 7.2 5 TD). CCU averages 506 yards and 43 ppg ranking in the top 30, not boding well for a defense that has shown plenty of weakness on the field. U Mass yields an average of 525 total yards and 46 ppg thus far, and their pass defense of 306 yards on average ranks near the bottom in the country. DaShon Ross and Garrett Johnson each have 23 tackles and has one of two team sacks, the other being recorded by Xavier Gonzalves. While not recording an interception, the clear advantage belongs to Carolina when it comes to opponents stopping their high speed octane offense.

There's not much to cheer about down in Amherst these days as the losing streak keeps growing for head coach Walt Bell and company. The team has been outscored 138-63 thus far and the schedule apparently doesn't get any easier. Their offense, however, has shown some promise over the last few games and even their defense was inspired after Boston College a couple of weeks back lost their starter Phil Jurkovec who is likely to miss the remainder of the season with a hand injury. Olson (36/67 502 5 TD 3 INT) allbeit with the outcome long decided, has shown some efficiency and fight stepping in for Tyler Lytle. The achilles heel clearly has been identified in the running game outside of their leading rusher, Ellis Merriweather (37-201 5.4). The Minutemen have just 349 total rushing yards despite 4 TD. They are in the bottom 3rd in the country piling up an average of just 123 rushing yards overall. Rico Arnold (8-143 1 TD) is the lone triple digit receiver, and none have recorded double digit catches this season. However overall they are a but more motivated to staying close, but their tendency to fall early and often makes it almost impossible to catch up nor contend. Silas Kelly, Teddy Gallagher and Enock Makonzo each have 21 tackles for the Chanticleers, with the latter also having 3 forced fumbles thus far. Despite only one INT, leading the team with 5 of their 8 sacks is Josaiah Stewart. CCU's defense gives up an average of 20 points a game thus far, but has a spectacular secondary and only allows a top 15 like 133 passing yards.

Coastal Carolina didn't look anywhere near their best but held on against a feisty home opponent like Buffalo, a MAC team looking to dominate later on in conference play. However, this is a slowly improving but still struggling U Mass team looking for their identity, not to mention a first win on the season, isolated with a hostile CCU crowd against them. U Mass has no secondary is getting lambasted with no pass rush to rely on. The balance of CCU's offense mixing it up with the pass and run will simply be too much for the Minutemen to handle. The Chanticleers haven't lost a home game since Nov 2019, and will do what they do best in Carolina, dominate. Let's hope we can even our record and go back to blowouts in week 3 after losing a heartbreaker on a road dog last week.

Best of luck however you play!
YTD 2-4 .333 -2.40
 
