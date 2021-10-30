JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

Liberty -36 over Massachusetts:

The Flames (6-2) were riding some real high momentum over the past few weeks until they ran into UL Monroe a couple of weeks ago on the road and scored less points than they were favored. However, they got back on track last week at North Texas taking care of the Mean Green 35-26 at Apogee Stadium. Mark Willis (12/18 217 3 TD) found his accuracy and competitive spirit to battle back from a 12 point deficit as Liberty battled back from a 12 point deficit late, Willis found Kevin Shaa (2-55 1 TD) on a 27 yard scoring pass to tie the game at 7 early in the second quarter. Jonathan Bennett (7/18 88 1 TD) came in looking to provide a spark for the Flames and contributed a 39 yard pass to CJ Daniels (7-130 2 TD) just before halftime to cut Liberty's deficit to 20-14. Willis returned at the start of the third quarter and found Daniels again for a 15 yard score pulling Liberty within 26-21. Demario Douglas then put the Flames up 28-26 with a 72 yard punt return and Willis closed the scoring comeback with a 37 yard TD pass to Shedro Louis, his only catch of the day. Liberty was held to just 45 rushing yards and were outgained by North Texas 454-350. The Mean Green also held a 36-24 edge in time of possession, but Liberty's defense tightened up in the second half when it counted by forcing 3 turnovers. Austin Aune (22/35 212 1 TD 2 INT) started off very strong and accurate but ended with a whimper to the tune of just 6 second half points for UNT. DeAndre Toney (29-73 2.5 1 TD) got North Texas off to a flying start early with a 2 yard TD run to open the scoring, however Toney was pretty much contained the rest of the way. Ayo Adeyi (16-99 6.2 1 TD) gave UNT a 14-7 lead midway through the second quarter thanks to a 42 yard scoring run that initially changed the momentum early but it wasn't enough to pull off the upset. Meanwhile, in Talahassee, Florida State used a dominating defense and a balanced but crushing rushing attack to maul Massachusetts (1-6) 59-3 at Doak Campbell Stadium last week. Jordan Travis (5/10 123) gave way to backup Chubba Purdy (5/5 98 2 TD) who threw 2 second half TD passes, one to Camren McDonald (3-29 1 TD) from 12 yards out and later to Jordan Young, his only catch of the day. The Seminoles also had 5 different running backs score TD's en route to 365 rushing yards, including Jahaun Corbin (11-127 11.5 1 TD) for 29 yards in the second quarter. Jarvis Brownlee returned a pick 70 yards to paydirt that gave FSU a commanding 38-3 halftime lead. The Minutemen were held to a measly 45 yard field goal in the first quarter. UMass committed 4 turnovers in all and were held to just 241 yards in total offense to the Seminoles' 587. Brady Olson (12/27 110 2 INT) was responsible for half those turnovers with the running game not faring much better as FSU won their third straight improving to 3-4 and 2-3 in the ACC.



Willis (121/183 1684 17 TD 6 INT) is beginning to show a little rust over his last 3 games not appearing as dominating as he should over second and third tier opponents. However, Hugh Freeze doesn't appear to be too concerned despite Liberty's schedule looking fairly challenging over their final few games. Liberty ha already clinched a bowl berth and should revamp their recent struggles this Saturday. His two top receivers, Douglas (35-552 4 TD) and Daniels (23-417 7 TD) have been successful playmakers all season long and should only pad their stats after this Sunday in week 9. Did we also mention that Willis (118-647 5.5 9 TD) is also a warrior when it comes to calling his own number in halfback play calling situations? Joshua Mack (81-314 3.9 3 TD, the primary back has not seen as many touches as of late but that should change against an overmatched Minutemen squad. The Flames still average 35 points and 440 yards of offense per contest. While it seems like Freeze and company look to be a lot more vulnerable off to slower starts over the lesser competition, this is their 4th home game of the season and thus far undefeated, they average 45 points per game at home. That does not bode well for a U Mass defense allowing 44 points and 480 yards per game, and that includes just 13 in their lone win at home to Connecticut. Dashon Ross has a team leading 59 tackles and 2 of only 7 team sacks by the Minutemen. Gerell Johnson is second with 48 tackles and has forced 4 fumbles, but U Mass has just 2 team interceptions and are slow in the secondary to make reads on opponents passes. It is definitely going to be a challenge for these corners to make a negative impact on Willis as he is quick and accurate in the pocket to release the ball to open receivers like Douglas, who has thrived on special teams lately, and Daniels.



To say it's been a struggle this season for Olson (81/161 958 6 TD 6 INT) is quite the understatement. Only three receivers have had double digits in receptions this season for U Mass, lead by Rico Arnold (18-255 1 TD). In the backfield, Ellis Merriweather (97-416 4.3 2 TD) is the lone workhorse who has been nothing short of mediocre this season. The Minutemen have averaged fewer than 13 points and 289 yards per game, well near the bottom of the pack in the nation. Their lack of urgency defines their only chance to stay close in any of their games are to burn clock so the other team loses opportunities to score points, but their opposition is so game on both sides of the ball that their lack of ability to score usually results in blowouts from pillar to post when the final gun sounds. Chalk that up to a lack of personnel and talent that the DIV 1-A uses an off the map team like Massachusetts to fill the overall roster of teams. Liberty should keep U Mass off the scoreboard early and often. The Flames allow only an average of 18 points and 281 yards overall per contest. Storey Jackson is one of the best in the country with his 61 tackles and tied for second rank with 4 sacks just behind Kendy Charles with 5. Liberty is among the leaders in the nation with 27 team sacks. Also, 8 different defensive packs have recorded at least one pick. Jackson, Raashard Harding and Javon Scruggs look to dominate Olson and the meek and humble offense with plenty of acceleration and pressure, forcing turnovers as well as 3 and outs, not giving U Mass much of a chance to make this interesting at all.



Yes there will by 5+ TD's to lay here in Lynchburg, but as well oiled and ready Liberty is as they return to homecoming, we feel confident to get past this number in the first half. The only otherwise factor in this one is that they continue to put the pedal to the metal in the second half., is keeping the backdoor tightly shut and closed. Willis should be back to his early season form and it will wind up an ugly atmosphere for the anemic Minutemen, who I'm sure almost wish they could play UConn all the time.