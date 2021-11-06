JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
Coastal Carolina -19.5 over Georgia Southern:
The Chanticleers (7-1 3-1) head south to Statesville to take on the Georgia Southern Eagles at Allen E Paulson Stadium on Saturday. Last week, Grayson McCall (14/26 294 2 TD 1 INT) threw for 2 scores and ran for a third as Coastal Carolina held on against Troy 35-28 at Brooks Stadium. McCall (15-59 3.9 1 TD) helped the Chanticleers tie the game at 7 midway through the first quarter with a 2 yard scoring run. McCall then gave CC the lead for good with a 66 yard TD pass to Jaivon Heillgh (5-116 1 TD) and later hooked up with Braydon Bennett on a 71 yard TD pass (2-84 1 TD) to give Coastal it's biggest lead of the game at 21-7. Troy did hang tough but later trailed again by 14 points late thanks to a 54 yard run by Sherman Jones (14-95 6.8 2 TD), in addition to a 4 yard scoring run earlier. Gunnar Watson (17/30 225 3 TD )helped the Trojans stay in the game with TD passes to Tez Johnson (4-88 1 TD). Jabre Barber (3-54 1 TD), and Deyunkrea Lewis (1-11 1 TD). Kimani Vidal (22-142 6.5 1 TD) had one of his better games of the season with a 5 yard scoring run that kept Troy within 7, but in the end the rally fell short. Watson lost 2 fumbles in the second half, both during progressive drives that killed any legitimate chance of a comeback. Meanwhile, during an interstate rivalry game in the Sun Belt, after getting shut out in the first half, Jamyest Williams ran for a 23 yard TD to break a 14 all tie as the Georgia State Panthers edged the Eagles (2-6 1-4) 21-14. Williams (12-97 8.1 1 TD) got the opportunity after a stop to clinch the game with 1:40 remaining helping his team drive 64 yards on the final scoring possession after a lackluster poor first half on offense. Tucker Gregg (16-87 5.4 2 TD) helped ignite the rally by scoring running TD's in the third and fourth quarters. Darren Grainger (16/27 141) threw the ball modestly accurate but couldn't get his team into the end zone despite not committing a turnover. The Eagles outgained the Panthers 486-378 and produced 24 first downs but also committed 3 turnovers. Justin Tomlin (18/27 279 1 TD 2 INT) got the Eagles on the board first with a 17 yard TD pass to Beau Johnson, his only catch of the game, but pretty much stumbled thereafter. Chris Moore and Blake Campbell picked off Tomin each in the second half to interrupt a scoring drive that could potentially tie the game. Logan Wright (20-113 5.7 1 TD) scored from 9 yards out tying the score at 14, however the defense could not make a play when they needed it most.

Weather has definitely played a part in Coastal showing a lot more vulnerability on the field. They lost their undefeated season in a monsoon at Appalachian St 30-27 and despite bouncing back last week didn't look altogether on the same page. However, McCall (116/158 2063 17 TD 2 INT) has still maintained his presence that gave the Chanticleers a national ranking for the first 7 weeks of the season. Heillgh (40-792 5 TD) and Isaiah Likely (34-609 8 TD) have been McCall's highly dependable targets in a passing game that ranks in the top 30 with nearly 292 yards passing per contest, 523 total yards and nearly 45 points per game, easily top 15 in the nation. CC also has a two headed monster in the running game, led by Shermari Jones (69-528 7.7 8 TD) and Reese White (71-516 7.3 7 TD). Jones missed a couple of games earlier in the season due to injury, but has since fully recovered. GSU's defense has been fledging all season long, giving up nearly 36 ppg, and 495 yards allowed on scrimmage defense, which is near the bottom in the country. Anthony Wilson leads the Eagles with 46 tackles, but has just one sack all season. Justin Ellis and CJ Wright have 5 sacks each of GSU's 25 in total, as they can force penetration and a rough rush on opposing QBs. However, the anticipation in the secondary is not completely addressed due to just 4 INT's in total on the team. If McCall stays accurate and gets into a groove when it comes to being on the same page as his receivers, Southern will have a tough time staying close throughout.

To say that Tomlin (61/117 786 1 TD 7 NT) has struggled this season has been quite the understatement. Barely completing better than 50% of his passes with just one TD pass, the level of confidence will certainly be challenged by new head coach Clay Helton, who will likely not qualify for a bowl game by season's end. There is some hope though to build on for next season, primarily in the ground game led by Wright (100-649 6.5 6 TD), and Gerald Green (64-391 6.1 5 TD) while they look to restore order under center. Khaleb Hood (22-282) has not been the recipient of too many quality plays through the air attack all season, which ranks near the bottom in the nation of only 125 passing yards per game. With a top 25 rushing attack of 235 yards per game, GSU ruins the ball approximately 85% of the time, and that discourages high powered offenses to be kept off the field slowing the tempo desired. The Eagles average just 18 points per game with wins over Gardner Webb and Arkansas St thus far. After two lackluster defensive performances by the Chanticleers, this is the best opportunity to get the squad right back on track. CC allows about the same as GSU scores overall, and is especially dominant against the run yielding only 144 yards per game overall. Unless there's a lot of third and long situations, which means CCU is more vulnerable against the pass, they should be able to shut down GSU's running game. Silas Kelly has a team leading 59 tackles, 2 sacks, and 5 TFL's this season. Teddy Gallagher has a strong and dominating presence up front with 51 tackles, Jeffrey Gunter and Josiah Stewart each have blitzing presences to get to the QB with 7 and 5 sacks respectively of Carolina's 21 overall. CCU has just 2 INT's overall this season, so it's essential not to give Georgia St any opportunities to take advantage of long gains deep in the downs as they are more vulnerable against the pass.

If the Eagles can't control CCU's running attack it will be an easy mix of McCall, Jones and White given the Chanticleers love to gain yards and score in bunches given their high octane tempo. The key will be for the Eagles to gain and maintain stoppable drives to keep CCU in check when it comes to keeping them on the sidelines. However, they will be hard pressed to also succeed that way as their passing offense has looked horrific all season and have a small window of opportunity to succeed with their own running game. This could get ugly and in a hurry.
 
jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
Kansas St -23.5 over Kansas -120:
Looks like we've got an interstate rivalry on our hands this upcoming week 10 as the Wildcats (5-3 2-3) make the short 90 minute trip to Lawrence to take on the reeling Jayhawks (1-7 0-5). In week 9, Deuce Vaughn (20-109 4.5 2 TD) ran for scoring runs of 42 and one yard, and Syklar Thompson (5-18 3.6 1 TD) opened the Wildcats scoring with a 4 yard run to paydirt, as KSU throttled TCU 31-12 and ended the Golden Frogs tenure at the helm for Gary Patterson. Thompson also had a fairly decent day under center (13/21 242 1 TD 1 INT) thanks to a 73 yard TD bomb to Daniel Imatorbhebhe (2-90 1 TD) with the game already in hand and giving the Wildcats their biggest lead at 28-5. Chris Tennant added a 42 yard field goal for KSU. Neither Chandler Morris (9/14 111) nor Max Duggan (9/13 73) find the endzone for TCU, and the only TD of the day for the Horned Frogs was a renegade 3 yard running score by Emari Demercado (4-7 1.8 1 TD). Kendre Miller (14-102 7.3) was about the only other bright spot for the Horned Frogs in a losing effort. Chandler Morris was the star on defense for KSU forcing 3 lost TCU fumbles. The Wildcats outgained the Horned Frogs 388-340 with an even split in time of possession. Meanwhile, after giving Oklahoma all they could handle a couple of weeks back, Kansas was blitzkrieged by Oklahoma St 55-3 in Stillwater. Spencer Sanders (12/19 157 2 TD) and Shane Illingworth (6/10 70 2 TD) each completed 3 scoring passes and the Cowboys ran for 3 more scores en route to a 38-0 halftime lead and never looking back. Tay Martin (5-84 1 TD) led a Cowboys receiving attack that produced 243 yards in all, and Dominic Richardson (11-79 7.2 1 TD) led a ground game that racked up 292 yards on the ground. Oklahoma St outgained Kansas 535-143 and forced 4 Jayhawk turnovers while producing 31 first downs. Miles Kendrick (6/8 34 2 INT) and Jason Bean (3/10 10 2 INT) were virtual no shows for Kansas as this contest was over from the opening gun. Meanwhile the 15th ranked pokes improved to 7-1 and 4-1 overall in the Big 12.

Thompson (93/133 1304 7 TD 4 INT) is by no means a prolific passer, but he is efficient especially in the wins his team has performed well. While he has also ran for 4 scores this season, he's got playmakers in his arsenal in two back sensation Deuce Vaughn (32-351 3 TD), who is more known for and leads the team also in rushing (143-692 4.89 TD. Very rare do you see a back like this that can produce at this type of level but the Wildcats do have more depth in the receiving core namely looking at Philip Brooks (26-323 2 TD) and Malik Knowles (22-284 1 TD). KSU's offense is middle of the road averaging 28 points and 361 ypg, but are extremely successful eating up clock on drives when they are in control or methodical holding leads. They won't stride away from their bread and butter, but Thompson may get more chances than he needs due to Kansas being weak on defense and if they are stopped on various 3 and outs, may be able to take more advantage of a greater number of possessions combined with above average starting field position. The Jayhawks allow 44 points and 485 total yards per game, and are clearly a step slower on the field when it comes to a lack of making plays. Kenny Logan has 64 tackles and 2 of his team's 4 picks thus far this season. Kyron Johnson leads his team with 4 of his team's 8 sacks, but other than that Kansas lacks a solid presence or threat when it comes to limiting their opposition's offense. Depth has been a longtime issue and they would be one of the few winless teams left had it not been an opening win against I-AA San Diego by a field goal.

It's been like open season these days on Bean (97/172 1188 6 TD 6 INT) who seems to be running more for his life than for yards. Miles Kendrick has been sacked 9 times thus far and has thrown many picks as TD passes. Kwame Lassiter III (30-357 1 TD) is his lone target in the passing game that has not had much success in producing consistent yards nor scores. Bean is a threat with his feet (101-443 4.4 2 TD) and pares nicely with Devin Neal (88-388 4.4 4 TD) who leads KU in rushing. Kansas averages 16 ppg and 322 yards per game, but just when you think they are right to pull an improbable upset against even the fiercest of competition, their lack of inability to commit turnovers and slacking on defense, it makes Lance Leiopold go back to the drawing board just as quickly when it comes to righting the ship on both sides of the ball. KSU yields about 19 ppg and are a lot more vulnerable against the pass, where they give up nearly 250 yards per game, versus their run defense which is one of the best in the conference and nation yielding just 107 yards on the ground, good for the top 50. Daniel Green leads the Wildcats with 50 tackles, but Felix Anudile-Uzomah leads KSU with 8 of his team's 23 sacks. Russ Yeast is 5th in tackles with 27 and has a team leading 3 INT.

Whether it's Miles Kendrick or Mr. Bean on Saturday, they nonetheless have a daunting task in front of them on either side of the ball. Kansas St can score, much like almost everybody this season in the country. KSU is known for winning ugly at times but given their abundance of possessions expected because Kansas lacks any type of ferocity on offense, it will be open season on their overmatched and undersized defense. I'm expecting more of those too little too late performances for Kansas, as other than their unpredictable effort against Oklahoma, they will be exposed looking to climb a huge hole falling behind early only in their desperate attempt to make the final margin look a bit more respectable en route to losing their 8th straight with no end in sight.

Best of luck however you play!
YTD 6-12 .333 -7.80
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top