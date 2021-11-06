JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

Coastal Carolina -19.5 over Georgia Southern:

The Chanticleers (7-1 3-1) head south to Statesville to take on the Georgia Southern Eagles at Allen E Paulson Stadium on Saturday. Last week, Grayson McCall (14/26 294 2 TD 1 INT) threw for 2 scores and ran for a third as Coastal Carolina held on against Troy 35-28 at Brooks Stadium. McCall (15-59 3.9 1 TD) helped the Chanticleers tie the game at 7 midway through the first quarter with a 2 yard scoring run. McCall then gave CC the lead for good with a 66 yard TD pass to Jaivon Heillgh (5-116 1 TD) and later hooked up with Braydon Bennett on a 71 yard TD pass (2-84 1 TD) to give Coastal it's biggest lead of the game at 21-7. Troy did hang tough but later trailed again by 14 points late thanks to a 54 yard run by Sherman Jones (14-95 6.8 2 TD), in addition to a 4 yard scoring run earlier. Gunnar Watson (17/30 225 3 TD )helped the Trojans stay in the game with TD passes to Tez Johnson (4-88 1 TD). Jabre Barber (3-54 1 TD), and Deyunkrea Lewis (1-11 1 TD). Kimani Vidal (22-142 6.5 1 TD) had one of his better games of the season with a 5 yard scoring run that kept Troy within 7, but in the end the rally fell short. Watson lost 2 fumbles in the second half, both during progressive drives that killed any legitimate chance of a comeback. Meanwhile, during an interstate rivalry game in the Sun Belt, after getting shut out in the first half, Jamyest Williams ran for a 23 yard TD to break a 14 all tie as the Georgia State Panthers edged the Eagles (2-6 1-4) 21-14. Williams (12-97 8.1 1 TD) got the opportunity after a stop to clinch the game with 1:40 remaining helping his team drive 64 yards on the final scoring possession after a lackluster poor first half on offense. Tucker Gregg (16-87 5.4 2 TD) helped ignite the rally by scoring running TD's in the third and fourth quarters. Darren Grainger (16/27 141) threw the ball modestly accurate but couldn't get his team into the end zone despite not committing a turnover. The Eagles outgained the Panthers 486-378 and produced 24 first downs but also committed 3 turnovers. Justin Tomlin (18/27 279 1 TD 2 INT) got the Eagles on the board first with a 17 yard TD pass to Beau Johnson, his only catch of the game, but pretty much stumbled thereafter. Chris Moore and Blake Campbell picked off Tomin each in the second half to interrupt a scoring drive that could potentially tie the game. Logan Wright (20-113 5.7 1 TD) scored from 9 yards out tying the score at 14, however the defense could not make a play when they needed it most.



Weather has definitely played a part in Coastal showing a lot more vulnerability on the field. They lost their undefeated season in a monsoon at Appalachian St 30-27 and despite bouncing back last week didn't look altogether on the same page. However, McCall (116/158 2063 17 TD 2 INT) has still maintained his presence that gave the Chanticleers a national ranking for the first 7 weeks of the season. Heillgh (40-792 5 TD) and Isaiah Likely (34-609 8 TD) have been McCall's highly dependable targets in a passing game that ranks in the top 30 with nearly 292 yards passing per contest, 523 total yards and nearly 45 points per game, easily top 15 in the nation. CC also has a two headed monster in the running game, led by Shermari Jones (69-528 7.7 8 TD) and Reese White (71-516 7.3 7 TD). Jones missed a couple of games earlier in the season due to injury, but has since fully recovered. GSU's defense has been fledging all season long, giving up nearly 36 ppg, and 495 yards allowed on scrimmage defense, which is near the bottom in the country. Anthony Wilson leads the Eagles with 46 tackles, but has just one sack all season. Justin Ellis and CJ Wright have 5 sacks each of GSU's 25 in total, as they can force penetration and a rough rush on opposing QBs. However, the anticipation in the secondary is not completely addressed due to just 4 INT's in total on the team. If McCall stays accurate and gets into a groove when it comes to being on the same page as his receivers, Southern will have a tough time staying close throughout.



To say that Tomlin (61/117 786 1 TD 7 NT) has struggled this season has been quite the understatement. Barely completing better than 50% of his passes with just one TD pass, the level of confidence will certainly be challenged by new head coach Clay Helton, who will likely not qualify for a bowl game by season's end. There is some hope though to build on for next season, primarily in the ground game led by Wright (100-649 6.5 6 TD), and Gerald Green (64-391 6.1 5 TD) while they look to restore order under center. Khaleb Hood (22-282) has not been the recipient of too many quality plays through the air attack all season, which ranks near the bottom in the nation of only 125 passing yards per game. With a top 25 rushing attack of 235 yards per game, GSU ruins the ball approximately 85% of the time, and that discourages high powered offenses to be kept off the field slowing the tempo desired. The Eagles average just 18 points per game with wins over Gardner Webb and Arkansas St thus far. After two lackluster defensive performances by the Chanticleers, this is the best opportunity to get the squad right back on track. CC allows about the same as GSU scores overall, and is especially dominant against the run yielding only 144 yards per game overall. Unless there's a lot of third and long situations, which means CCU is more vulnerable against the pass, they should be able to shut down GSU's running game. Silas Kelly has a team leading 59 tackles, 2 sacks, and 5 TFL's this season. Teddy Gallagher has a strong and dominating presence up front with 51 tackles, Jeffrey Gunter and Josiah Stewart each have blitzing presences to get to the QB with 7 and 5 sacks respectively of Carolina's 21 overall. CCU has just 2 INT's overall this season, so it's essential not to give Georgia St any opportunities to take advantage of long gains deep in the downs as they are more vulnerable against the pass.



If the Eagles can't control CCU's running attack it will be an easy mix of McCall, Jones and White given the Chanticleers love to gain yards and score in bunches given their high octane tempo. The key will be for the Eagles to gain and maintain stoppable drives to keep CCU in check when it comes to keeping them on the sidelines. However, they will be hard pressed to also succeed that way as their passing offense has looked horrific all season and have a small window of opportunity to succeed with their own running game. This could get ugly and in a hurry.