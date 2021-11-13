JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

(4) Ohio St -20 over Purdue:

The 4th ranked Buckeyes (8-1 6-0) return to the shoe with a 7 game winning streak taking on 19th ranked Purdue (6-3 4-2). Last week in Lincoln, CJ Stroud (36/54 405 2 TD 2 INT) didn't have his best game but did enough to hold off a feisty, upset minded Nebraska 26-17. Stroud hit Chris Olave (7-61 1 TD) on a 3 yard TD pass after a Noah Ruggles chip shot field goal that got OSU started early to a 10-0 first quarter lead. Stroud then hooked up with Jaxson Smith-Ngijba (15-240 1 TD) who had the best game of his career for 75 yards that extended the Buckeyes lead to a comfortable 17-3 late in the second quarter. However, Stroud made several mistakes in the second half throwing 2 costly picks while OSU progressed on potential scoring drives. However, Ruggles did kick 3 more field goals in the second half, two from 46 and one from 35. Ohio State was limited on the ground with only 90 ground game yards while Nebraska's defense left TreVeyon Henderson (21-92 4.4) out of the end zone. Henderson also caught 6 passes for 44 yards. Adrian Martinez (16/31 248 1 TD 1 INT) kept things interesting, but like Stroud, wasn't at his best. Martinez found Samori Toure (4-150 1 TD), who got behind the Buckeye secondary for a 72 yard bomb that cut the Ohio St lead to 17-10 at halftime. Martinez (18-51 2.8 1 TD) later ran it in from a yard out to cut the Cornhusker deficit to 23-17. However, Martinez, who was sacked 6 times, couldn't convert a couple of 4th down conversions inside 5:00 preventing a Nebraska upset bid. Ohio St outgained Nebraska 495-361 and recorded 25 first downs despite committing 3 turnovers. Meanwhile last week in West Lafayette, Aidan O Connell passed for a career high 536 yards completing 40/54 passes and 3 TD as the Purdue Boilermakers upset previously 3rd ranked Michigan St 40-29. Purdue never trailed the entire contest and O'Connell got the Boilermakers on the board early with a 5 yard TD pass to David Bell (11-217 1 TD) who set single game records himself. Purdue then extended it's lead to two scores as O Connell completed an 8 yard score to Broc Thompson (3-22 1 TD) followed by a 39 yard pass route on the run to Jackson Anthrop (6-80 1 TD) for a 21-7 lead over Sparty. The running game and special teams took over in the second half as Mitchell Fineran kicked 4 chip shot field goals, and King Doreue ran it in from a yard out early in the third quarter breaking a 21 all tie. Purdue rushed for only 58 yards but dominated the passing attack. Payton Thorne (20/30 276 2 TD 1 INT) did what he could to keep MSU in the game, and even ran for a score (9-47 5.2 1 TD) that cut the Boilermaker lead to 21-14 at halftime. Thorne hit Tre Mosley (3-44 2 TD) on a 26 yard score and then on an 11 yard passing score that brought Sparty to within 37-29 after a 2 point conversion late in the 4th. However the ensuing onside kick went awry. Kenneth Walker III rushed for 136 yards on 22 carries (6.2) and a TD run from 14 yards out in a losing effort. Purdue outgained Michigan St 594-458, held the ball for 36:00 and generated 30 first downs propelling the Boilers to their second straight win and back in the top 25.



It took a little more time than necessary for Stroud (183/273 2675 25 TD 5 INT) to develop into one of the more dangerous and accurate QB's in the country, especially after a week 2 loss to Oregon. However, with his dominating accuracy, arm strength, and passing yardage he is likely to be a Heisman finalist once the regular season is finished. Fortunately, Stroud has a three headed monster in the receiving core, led by Smith-Njigba (50-888 4 TD) whom is a playmaker machine, Garrett Wilson (43-687 6 TD) and one of the most pair of reliable hands on the team, Chris Olave (42-623 10 TD). Add on a lethal running game led by workhorse Henderson (128-937 7.3 12 TD), and you have one of the more explosive offenses nationwide. When this team is scoring on all cylinders, they are winning ugly. The Buckeyes are averaging nearly 45 points and 542 yards per game, 8th overall in the country. Purdue no doubt is faced with a tough task stopping this offense. but their defense is better than respectable given they have depth in various areas and don't play as up tempo to OSU. They limit their opponents to 19 points and 330 yards per game, including only 185 in the passing game which ranks just outside the top 50. Jayaln Alexander leads the Boilermakers with 68 tackles. Kydran Jenkins leads the team with 4 sacks, followed by George Karlaftis and Damarcus Mitchell each with 3 of the team's 16. Cam Allen also has 5 INT's, among the leaders in the country. as Purdue overall has 12. the Boilermakers have also forced 11 forced fumbles thus far, so it will be important for Ohio St to play a clean game especially holding onto the football for Stroud and Henderson.



O'Connell (194/271 2087 12 TD 8 INT) easily turned around his season last time out with a career performance. Filling in for Jack Plummer (no relation to Jake) was no easy task but O 'Connell lived up to the challenge. David Bell (64-1003 5 TD) is Purdue's lone playmaker in the receiving core that could pose a mild threat to Ohio State's secondary. Where the Boilers are limited is the running game where Doerue (105-395 3.8 2 TD) is the only legitimate modest working back. Purdue has just 5 rushing TD this season, and behind the line need to give O'Connell more time to prepare for the pass rush or when the box is stacked. Purdue is a lot laid back when it comes to their urgency in the offense averaging only 24 ppg, so if they could control tempo and contain Ohio State's high octane attack, they have a chance to stay within striking distance. However, O Connell doesn't have much of a running game to lean on as they average only 77 ground game yards overall, near the very bottom in the country. Consequently, they are in the top 15 in the passing game, but to be unprepared and one dimensional against a force like OSU does not bode well. Safety Ronnie Hickman leads the Buckeye defense in tackles (74) and INT (3), one for a TD. Haskell Garrett has a team leading 6 sacks and Ohio State is among the overall leaders with 34. We already know that Purdue has difficulty running the ball, and if the OSU defense can pursue and hamper O'Donnell all day, it won't be pretty.



Ohio State only has themselves to beat, and over their last 2 games, they've flirted with near disaster. However, Ryan Day should have his troops ready especially with what could be a semifinal route to the National Championship potentially being at stake. The Buckeyes know they need to run the table and also cover their assets when it comes to the Big 10 Championship. Purdue certainly can't be taken likely with 2 wins over top 25 programs. Style points will also be a factor this afternoon, and Purdue doesn't have the weapons to compete there despite their upset win over Sparty last week.



Best of luck however you play!



YTD 8-12 .400 -5.80