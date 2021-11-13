JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

(23) UTSA -33 over Southern Mississippi:
One of the nation's 4 remaining undefeated teams looks to stay that way after week 11 as the 23rd ranked Roadrunners (9-0 5-0) are matched up against the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles (1-8 0-5) at the Alamodome. Last week at eh Sun Bowl in El Paso, Frank Harris (22/34 286 2 TD) threw for 2 scores and ran for 2 more (9-76 8.4 2 TD) as the Roadrunners pummeled UTEP 44-23. Sincere McCormick (21-169 8.0 1 TD) got UTSA rolling early breaking through on the first play from scrimmage with a 75 yard TD run. After 3 consecutive field goals by Hunter Duplessis, Harris ran it in for a yard that gave the Roadrunners a 23-6 lead early in the second quarter. Harris then connected twice in a row, each on a 7 yard scoring pass to Zakhari Franklin (10-114 2 TD) putting the contest well out of reach. Harris later capped off the scoring with a 3 yard TD run. Gavin Hardison (13/30 247 3 TD) was fairly inaccurate throughout the day despite throwing for 3 scores and not committing a turnover. Hardison twice found Tyrin Smith (3-91 2 TD) for 35 and 42 yards respectively on consecutive TD connections. and then Justin Garrett (3-26 1 TD) from 7 yards out to close the scoring, but it was not nearly enough. The Roadrunners outgained the Miners 561-374, held the ball for nearly 34 minutes, and produced 28 first downs. Meanwhile, last week the Mean Green stormed back from an early 14 point first quarter deficit to upend the Golden Eagles 38-14 at MM Roberts Stadium. Isaiah Johnson (17-119 7.0 1 TD) scored on a 6 yard TD run that brought North Texas to within 7 in the second quarter. After halftime, Ikalia Ragsdale (15-112 7.5 2 TD) scored on consecutive TD runs of 2 and 44 yards to give the Mean Green the lead for good. North Texas also scored twice on defense in the 4th quarter as Gabriel Murphy returned a muffed carry into a 37 yard TD scramble. KD Davis then did the same for 43 yards to the house as North Texas improved to 3-6 overall, 2-3 in the Sun Belt. Good thing UNT dominated on defense and in the run game to offset a subpar performance by Austin Aune (16/30 216 1 INT). Things looked promising early when Jason Brownlee (4-53 1 TD) scored from 17 yards out on a TD pass from Jake Lange (17/25 116 1 TD) that gave USM the early lead. Lange didn't really throw the deep ball and settled on mostly underneath patterns. Jay Stanley then intercepted Aune and took it 55 yards to the house for all the Southern Miss scoring all day. The Mean Green outgained the Golden Eagles 537-229, produced 25 first downs and forced 3 turnovers.

Harris (173/255 2079 18 TD 3 INT) continues to quietly but quickly feast on the opposition with his off the chart passing and accommodating self induced run game (64-346 5.4 4 TD) and is a clear dual threat QB. The senior classman should easily continue to pad his Heisman flirtatious stats this weekend against one of the lesser competition on both sides of the ball. Of course he's got plenty of help and production in the receiving core led by Franklin (55-686 8 TD) and Joshua Cephus (51-576 5 TD). De'corian Clark (31-479 5 TD) isn't as used than the first 2 playmakers, but posts to be an equally legitimate threat in the receiving core. Let's also not forget the ground game featuring other than Harris a one horse workload in McCormick (212-1060 5.0 10 TD), one of the most dangerous backs in the country. UTSA averages about 40 points and 455 yards per game with incredible balance. Their rushing attack is 56th in the country and passing attack 64th. With this kind of diversity and balance it is going to be extremely difficult for USM to contain, much less stop. The Golden Eagles allow about 459 yards and 31 points per game and don't match well against teams who like to pursue and execute a high octane tempo on offense. Malik Shorts leads USM with 77 tackles with nobody else on the team within 30 of him. He also leads the Eagles with 3 of his team's slim pickens 6 INT. Josh Carr is a solid formidable back on the line and has 41 tackles and 5 sacks, with Eriq Kitchen 4 of his team's total of 18.Still, without equal firepower on offense, their defense could be worse, but the key will be keeping UTSA's attack on the sidelines and to force the Roadrunners into turnovers that lead to short fields just to keep the game within reach.

Lange (79/137 843 5 TD 6 INT) has legitimate arm strength and likes to take chances down the field, but needs to bear down and limit his mistakes over his successful passes. One of his troubling tasks is to evade the opposing pass rush in addition to his inaccuracy. Brownlee (33-429 4 TD) has been the lone primary recipient when it comes to weapons in the receiving core. The same is true for the running game, as Frank Gore Jr, son of the future HOF'er, is the lone primary back in the backfield with 608 yards on 142 carries (4.3), but only 1 TD as the team alone is limited to just 3 scores on the ground. Southern Miss is one of the anorexic offenses in the nation scoring a hair under 14 ppg and averaging just 250 yards in total offense including 90 with the running game. UTSA only gives up 19 points per game, 338 total including just 85 on the ground. Lange will have to be near perfect against the Roadrunners to keep things interesting at best. Strong safety Rashard Wisdom has a team leading 57 tackles. They have 25 sacks with three players each leading the team with 3. Corey Mayfield Jr. leads the team in picks with 3 of their team's 10. They show plenty of diversity and balance on both sides of the ball and create a presence and a force to be reckoned with especially in conference play.

UTSA has shown lapses on defense but only occasionally on the road and have tremendous depth on both sides of the ball. With Harris and McCormick leading the way they will play pound and ground and hit the opposition with the deep ball that chews up tons of yardage in limited minutes on their frequent drives. This combination will eventually wear down the USM defense and unfortunately they have limited answers on both sides of the ball. If Harris can continue to attack with the up tempo, make accurate passes to his compliment of receivers and utilize himself and McCormick in the running game, this one spells blowout early and often, with the only question being when Jeff Traylor calls off the dogs. We hope and certainly don't think this will result in any tragic humbling backdoors, and the Roadrunners should meep-meep to double digit wins on the season.
 
(4) Ohio St -20 over Purdue:
The 4th ranked Buckeyes (8-1 6-0) return to the shoe with a 7 game winning streak taking on 19th ranked Purdue (6-3 4-2). Last week in Lincoln, CJ Stroud (36/54 405 2 TD 2 INT) didn't have his best game but did enough to hold off a feisty, upset minded Nebraska 26-17. Stroud hit Chris Olave (7-61 1 TD) on a 3 yard TD pass after a Noah Ruggles chip shot field goal that got OSU started early to a 10-0 first quarter lead. Stroud then hooked up with Jaxson Smith-Ngijba (15-240 1 TD) who had the best game of his career for 75 yards that extended the Buckeyes lead to a comfortable 17-3 late in the second quarter. However, Stroud made several mistakes in the second half throwing 2 costly picks while OSU progressed on potential scoring drives. However, Ruggles did kick 3 more field goals in the second half, two from 46 and one from 35. Ohio State was limited on the ground with only 90 ground game yards while Nebraska's defense left TreVeyon Henderson (21-92 4.4) out of the end zone. Henderson also caught 6 passes for 44 yards. Adrian Martinez (16/31 248 1 TD 1 INT) kept things interesting, but like Stroud, wasn't at his best. Martinez found Samori Toure (4-150 1 TD), who got behind the Buckeye secondary for a 72 yard bomb that cut the Ohio St lead to 17-10 at halftime. Martinez (18-51 2.8 1 TD) later ran it in from a yard out to cut the Cornhusker deficit to 23-17. However, Martinez, who was sacked 6 times, couldn't convert a couple of 4th down conversions inside 5:00 preventing a Nebraska upset bid. Ohio St outgained Nebraska 495-361 and recorded 25 first downs despite committing 3 turnovers. Meanwhile last week in West Lafayette, Aidan O Connell passed for a career high 536 yards completing 40/54 passes and 3 TD as the Purdue Boilermakers upset previously 3rd ranked Michigan St 40-29. Purdue never trailed the entire contest and O'Connell got the Boilermakers on the board early with a 5 yard TD pass to David Bell (11-217 1 TD) who set single game records himself. Purdue then extended it's lead to two scores as O Connell completed an 8 yard score to Broc Thompson (3-22 1 TD) followed by a 39 yard pass route on the run to Jackson Anthrop (6-80 1 TD) for a 21-7 lead over Sparty. The running game and special teams took over in the second half as Mitchell Fineran kicked 4 chip shot field goals, and King Doreue ran it in from a yard out early in the third quarter breaking a 21 all tie. Purdue rushed for only 58 yards but dominated the passing attack. Payton Thorne (20/30 276 2 TD 1 INT) did what he could to keep MSU in the game, and even ran for a score (9-47 5.2 1 TD) that cut the Boilermaker lead to 21-14 at halftime. Thorne hit Tre Mosley (3-44 2 TD) on a 26 yard score and then on an 11 yard passing score that brought Sparty to within 37-29 after a 2 point conversion late in the 4th. However the ensuing onside kick went awry. Kenneth Walker III rushed for 136 yards on 22 carries (6.2) and a TD run from 14 yards out in a losing effort. Purdue outgained Michigan St 594-458, held the ball for 36:00 and generated 30 first downs propelling the Boilers to their second straight win and back in the top 25.

It took a little more time than necessary for Stroud (183/273 2675 25 TD 5 INT) to develop into one of the more dangerous and accurate QB's in the country, especially after a week 2 loss to Oregon. However, with his dominating accuracy, arm strength, and passing yardage he is likely to be a Heisman finalist once the regular season is finished. Fortunately, Stroud has a three headed monster in the receiving core, led by Smith-Njigba (50-888 4 TD) whom is a playmaker machine, Garrett Wilson (43-687 6 TD) and one of the most pair of reliable hands on the team, Chris Olave (42-623 10 TD). Add on a lethal running game led by workhorse Henderson (128-937 7.3 12 TD), and you have one of the more explosive offenses nationwide. When this team is scoring on all cylinders, they are winning ugly. The Buckeyes are averaging nearly 45 points and 542 yards per game, 8th overall in the country. Purdue no doubt is faced with a tough task stopping this offense. but their defense is better than respectable given they have depth in various areas and don't play as up tempo to OSU. They limit their opponents to 19 points and 330 yards per game, including only 185 in the passing game which ranks just outside the top 50. Jayaln Alexander leads the Boilermakers with 68 tackles. Kydran Jenkins leads the team with 4 sacks, followed by George Karlaftis and Damarcus Mitchell each with 3 of the team's 16. Cam Allen also has 5 INT's, among the leaders in the country. as Purdue overall has 12. the Boilermakers have also forced 11 forced fumbles thus far, so it will be important for Ohio St to play a clean game especially holding onto the football for Stroud and Henderson.

O'Connell (194/271 2087 12 TD 8 INT) easily turned around his season last time out with a career performance. Filling in for Jack Plummer (no relation to Jake) was no easy task but O 'Connell lived up to the challenge. David Bell (64-1003 5 TD) is Purdue's lone playmaker in the receiving core that could pose a mild threat to Ohio State's secondary. Where the Boilers are limited is the running game where Doerue (105-395 3.8 2 TD) is the only legitimate modest working back. Purdue has just 5 rushing TD this season, and behind the line need to give O'Connell more time to prepare for the pass rush or when the box is stacked. Purdue is a lot laid back when it comes to their urgency in the offense averaging only 24 ppg, so if they could control tempo and contain Ohio State's high octane attack, they have a chance to stay within striking distance. However, O Connell doesn't have much of a running game to lean on as they average only 77 ground game yards overall, near the very bottom in the country. Consequently, they are in the top 15 in the passing game, but to be unprepared and one dimensional against a force like OSU does not bode well. Safety Ronnie Hickman leads the Buckeye defense in tackles (74) and INT (3), one for a TD. Haskell Garrett has a team leading 6 sacks and Ohio State is among the overall leaders with 34. We already know that Purdue has difficulty running the ball, and if the OSU defense can pursue and hamper O'Donnell all day, it won't be pretty.

Ohio State only has themselves to beat, and over their last 2 games, they've flirted with near disaster. However, Ryan Day should have his troops ready especially with what could be a semifinal route to the National Championship potentially being at stake. The Buckeyes know they need to run the table and also cover their assets when it comes to the Big 10 Championship. Purdue certainly can't be taken likely with 2 wins over top 25 programs. Style points will also be a factor this afternoon, and Purdue doesn't have the weapons to compete there despite their upset win over Sparty last week.

Best of luck however you play!

YTD 8-12 .400 -5.80
 
