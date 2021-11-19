JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
Army -37 over Massachusetts:
The Midshipmen (6-3 4-1) host the Minutemen (1-9) in a battle of Independents from West Point. Army has won 2 straight and last week blitzkrieged Bucknell 63-10. Eight different Army players scored 1 TD, all on the ground, and Jabari Laws 3/3 58 1 TD) completed a completed a 22 yard scoring pass to Ay'Juan Marshall for his only catch. Army racked up 428 rushing yards led by Tyson Riley (10-70 7.0 1 TD) and ironically ran the ball 61 times for the same team average as Riley. The Middies also forced 3 turnovers and held Bucknell to just 175 total yards from scrimmage including only 39 on the ground. Ethan Grady (16/31 136 1 INT) could not get the Bison into the end zone, and other than a Ryan Schatzel 26 yard field goal, the only TD they could muster was a 19 yard run by Jarrett Cooper (10-33 3.3 1 TD). Bucknell (1-9 0-6) remains winless in the Patriot League and Army improved to 4-1 in the Independents. Meanwhile, Joe Fagnano (16/27 209 2 TD) led a 10 point comeback in the second quarter, and the defense shut out the Minutemen (1-9 0-6) the rest of the way with 35 unanswered as the Black Bears mauled U Mass 35-10. Freddie Brock (13-74 5.7 1 TD) scored on an 18 yard run in the second quarter to get Maine (5-5 2-3), out of the CAA, on the board, Fagnano found Devin Young (8-78 1 TD) on an 8 yard scoring pass to give Maine a 14-10 lead. Fagnano then hooked up with Shawn Bowman (2-21 1 TD) on a 14 yard TD connection, followed by 2 TD runs from Elijah Barnwell (16-84 5.3 2 TD) of 2 and 23 yards to put the game away. Brady Olson (14/29 113 1 TD) got U Mass on the board first with an 8 yard TD pass to Josiah Johnson (3-13 1 TD) just 2 and a half minutes into the contest, followed later by a Cameron Carson 42 yard field goal. It was all downhill from there as Maine outgained the Minutemen 366-297 despite a turnover free game.
Army's triple option is one of the most difficult run scheme to stop for any of the Midshipmen's opposition. Christian Anderson (16/28 401 4 TD) when under center throwing the ball has been relatively efficient on those occasions despite their aerial attack seldom used. However, when calling his own number leads Army in rushing (72-473 6.6 6 TD) and has 2 other dominating forces in the backfield, namely Tyrell Robinson (48-423 8.8 2 TD), and Tyhier Tyler (91-374 4.1 6 TD). In fact, more than 75% of Army's total offense is via the running game, and they average 400 yards per contest while ranked 3rd in the nation when it comes to the ground game. Army averaged more than 36 ppg and that does not bode well for the U Mass defense, who gives up an average of 44 points and 477 yards per contest, and that includes 224 on the ground, near the bottom in the country. Gerell Johnson and D'Ashon Ross each lead the team with 63 tackles, but each only have one sack of the Minutemen's 10 all season. They have also recorded only 2 interceptions and appear unprepared and undersized when it comes to their competition up front and in the secondary when it comes to tackling and a pass rush. Not like Army is a squad that pushes tempo, but can catch you off guard when they are operating at a gaining yards in bunches with every option call.
With Walt Bell losing his job at head coach of U Mass a couple of weeks ago, it's going to be a tough long term opportunity for OL coach Alex Miller to rightfully pick up the pieces. Olson (104/216 1153 8 TD 7 INT) has been relatively inefficient at the helm for a limited offense which has seen it's share of misfortune when it comes to both the aerial attack and ground game. Rico Arnold (25-384 2 TD) is the primary target in the passing attack with not much more shoulder to lean on. The lone bright spot for this team comes in the rushing game led by Ells Merriweather (178-858 4.8 3 TD), but what really has been lacking for years when it comes to the recruitment process is quality of personnel. U Mass averages a shade under 14 points and only 290 net yardage per game, well in the bottom 3rd in the country. Army yields better than 24 points per game and 323 scrimmage yards, so they could be vulnerable to big plays, but only if Massachusetts puts those to execution protocol. Arik Smith leads the Middies with 51 tackles but their main focus is on LB Andre Carter III who is tops on the team with 11 of the team's 19 sacks. Marquel Broughton is quick as a cat in the safety position, and his 3 INT gives the team anticipation process when it comes to eyeing the opposing QB for play patterns downfield.
Army's option game is going to be a harrowing process to adjust as their versatility and ability to utilize multiple options will be a success when it comes to Anderson, Robinson and Tyler in the feature spot. Army will thrive catching the Minutemen off guard when it comes to converting 3rd and short, and even on 4th and short to medium and medium Jeff Monken will take his shot. We've gone against U Mass 3 times ATS this season and have succeeded on 2 occasions. Since the Minutemen's lone win to even lowlier Connecticut, they've dropped 4 straight after starting out the season at 0-5. Army is already bowl eligible, and they have a couple of more games to make their statement that they are for real when it comes to making a prestigious bowl. The Minutemen are just playing out the string and will be thankful for only one thing this upcoming holiday, and that's a merciful ending to a dismal season.
