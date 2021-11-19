JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

Coastal Carolina -24 over Texas St:

The Chanticleers (8-2 4-2) were dealt quite the surprise last week at home to Georgia State (5-5 4-2) dropping a tough one 42-40 and falling once again from the ranks of the top 25. A failed two point conversion after a late 17 yard TD strike from Bryce Carpenter to Isaiah Likely was the difference with just over a minute remaining. The game was nip and tuck virtually the whole way with Georgia St leading most of the way. Carpenter (17/29 233 1 TD 1 INT) clearly was not at his best, but did give his troops one late opportunity to send the game into OT. Shemari Jones got the Chanticleers their first score with a with a one yard run, but was held to just 65 yards on 16 carries (4.1) despite 3 rushing scores, as he later ran for consecutive 8 yard TD's. Braydon Bennett's 75 yard scamper to paydirt gave CC the lead again at 14-7 in the first quarter. Bennett ran for 127 yards on 10 carries (12.70 and that one TD. Likely caught 7 passes for 101 yards and a score. Coastal Carolina outgained Georgia St 442-373 but committed 3 costly turnovers stopping promising drives with the game in the balance. Tucker Gregg's 4 yard run gave the Panthers a 42-34 lead inside of 3:00 remaining in the game. Gregg (18-67 3.7 3 TD) matched Jones 3 scores as he had ran for 2 one yard scores earlier. A 36 yard TD run by Jaymest Williams gave GSU a 28-16 lead midway through the third quarter. Williams ran for 82 yards on 11 carries (7.5) and a TD. Darren Grainger (18/24 198 2 TD) hung tough all game long with a a TD toss to Aubrey Payne (2-6 1 TD) from 3 yards and later a 2 yard scoring strike to Terrance Dixon (3-35 1 TD) from 2 yards out. Meanwhile, in a pair of 3-7 teams doing battle, Jalen White (10-82 8.2 2 TD) ran for scores of 19 and 5 yards helped the Georgia Southern Eagles upend the Texas St Bobcats 38-30 last week at Bobcat Stadium. White's long run helped Georgia Southern capture the lead after trailing 7-3 early. Cam Ransom (7-12 125 1 TD) found Derwin Burgess Jr. (5-134 1 TD) on a 48 yard scoring pass that extended the Eagles' lead. Kenny Haynes then blocked a punt by Anthony Beck !! and recovered it in the end zone. tying the game at 17 at the half. Justin Tomlin (7/13 108 1 TD 1 INT then connected with Beau Johnson on a 25 yard TD pass that gave GSU the lead for good. Seth Keller hit on a 34 yard field goal that cut the lead to 8 points, but could not recover the ensuing onside kick.





Whether it's Greyson McCall (116/158 2063 17 TD 2 INT) who injured his shoulder in an Oct 28th game against Troy, or Carpenter (41/68 483 4 TD 1 INT) who since has been McCall's replacement, the Chanticleer passing attack remains one of the more dangerous in the nation. Listed as questionable for tomorrow, McCall propelled Coastal Carolina to top 25 status for most of the season. He's got several weapons in the receiving core in Javion Helligh (43-846 5 TD) and Likely (44-733 9 TD). Coastal Carolina is extremely diversive in their offense and McCall can rely on the running game led by Jones (105-685 6.5 12 TD) and Bennett (55-473 8.6 5 TD). Reese White (71-516 7.3 7 TD) is still out due to injury. The offense does work fast and is explosive thanks to their 42.5 points 493 yards of total offense per game. A return of McCall and possibly White would make an already potent offense that much more dominating. Texas St has lost 4 of it's last 5 and has not been sharp on the defensive side of the ball allowing 34 points per game. Markeveon Coleman leads the Bobcats in total tackles with 75, but is without a sack or INT all season. Isiah Nixon has 5 of his team's 13 sacks and has also forced a team high 5 fumbles. In man to man coverage, the Bobcats need to take advantage of forcing turnovers as they have picked off opponents only 3 times this season. If CC looks to push tempo for the duration of the game, it will be tough for Texas St to hang around.



McBride (146/244 1507 12 TD 10 INT) has been a little bit better than average for Texas St and in his place Tyler Vitt (51/90 567 1 TD 2 INT) hasn't fared much better. Whomever is under center this weekend does have multiple options in the receiving core in Javen Banks (36-548 5 TD) and Marcell Barbee (38-482 4 TD). Their leading rusher, Cavin Hill (104-491 4.7) has just one rushing TD all season, while Jahmyl Jeter (69-304 4.4 6 TD) is a viable second option. Anemic as their offense has been scoring just 19 points per game, their nature of their attack is equally in the middle of the pack at about 346 yards per game. The Bobcats are much more methodical in their success on offense and will need to control clock and tempo keeping CC's offense off the field. While Carolina has shown some lapses as of recent when it comes to their defense, they are still well respected and disciplined allowing a shade under 20 points per contest. Silas Kelly leads CC in tackles with 78 and has 7 TFL's. Josiah Stewart has 11 of his team's 27 sacks, which is among the league leaders. Jeffery Gunter is right behind Stewart with 7, but like Texas St, CC is vulnerable especially in man to man coverage, and have not been able to succeed with turnovers in the passing opposition game, with just 3 picks. It is going to be interesting if head coach Jake Spavital will be able to pull some tricks out of his sleeve with double coverages or razzle dazzles on offense to pull off the upset.



With McCall listed as questionable to return, this could be another golden opportunity for Carpenter to take the spotlight. It's going to be tough for a much maligned Bobcat defense to overcome the high powered octane of CC's offense and their weapons around them. Carolina has not looked as sharp since the injury, and are still out of the Sun Belt to look to impact the bowl selection committee. Texas St is going to have to play an almost perfect game when it comes to containing both the rushing and passing game, and will have to minimize mistakes in order to stop CC from taking advantage. This is a lot of points but right now the momentum is siting with the home team who will look to avenge lots of sloppiness and defensive lapses last week.



YTD 9-13 .409 -5.90