While there's little doubt this may feel like just another one of those out of conference Big Ten matchups to open the season, the occasion does seem a bit fairly reminiscing at Huntington Bank Stadium. If the name sounds familiar, and believe me there are no puns intended, former head coach Jerry Kill returns to the scene on the other side of the sideline for the Aggies since he left the program in 2015. Kill was not happy when the Gophers fired his assistant and successor Tracey Claeys because of turmoil with the program. Kill grew even more upset when current coach PJ Fleck said he had to rebuild the university of Minnesota from the bottom up when he took over the reigns in 2017. The last time the 61 year old rook the helm to any capacity was as an interim last season with TCU. Not exactly the dirt of homecoming one would like to be a part of, but hoping lack of pleasantries could be put aside Thursday night



NMSU (0-1) had already begun it's season Saturday in week 0with a 23-12 loss to the Nevada Wolfpack. The Aggies gained a total of 303 yards but turned the ball over 6 times and were charged with 9 penalties. The duo QB system failed miserably as the Aggies completed just 18/33 for 218 yards and 4 picks against just one TD. Diego Pavia completed just 45% of his passes and was responsible for 3 of the 4 picks. NMSU managed just 85 yards rushing and despite the defense forcing a safety, Kordell Davis provided the only offensive TD catching 7 passes for 56 yards. Pavia also lost 2 fumbles and could not help his team spark a rally despite Nevada not being able to at times move the ball. The Wolfpack also used two QBs under center but managed only 79 yards through the air. Devonte Lee was the majority of the offense rushing for 61 yards on 13 carries (4.7) with TD runs of 32 and 4 yards respectfully in the first half as part of a 17 point second quarter. Brandon Tallon was solid on all 3 of his field goal attempts.



Tge Golden Gophers rely heavily on the run, and Mohamed Ibrahim, who played only one game last season due to a lower leg injury, will look to return with avengeance. Ibrahim , who enters his junior year, has rushed for 3,000 yards and 33 TD over his first 2 seasons. Senior Tanner Morgan also returns under center, and has passed for nearly 8,100 yards, 56 TD and 27 INT over his first 3 seasons of his collegiate career. Minnesota out of the Big 10 is hoping they can continue the dominating ground game that brought the. A successful 9-4 campaign last season.



Gavin Frankes will try to undo his misfortune from last week hoping to lead a more balanced offense against the Gophers, but it won't be easy. Minnesota likes to grind it out on the ground and on defense bringing 7 starters back only allowing 23 ppg last season. NMSU was just 104th in the country in total offense while the pass and overall defense landed them near the bottom of Div 1 okay ranking just 128th overall. Morgan remains the starter after passing for 2,044 yards and Chris Autumn Bell, their top receiver catching 38 passes for 506 yards. Minnesota's pass and rush defense landed both calibers in the top 10 plus they also have Darnell Jeffries on a transfer from Clemson. Minnesota averaged about 26 ppg last season, although their offense is nowhere up tempo and methodical to the degree of wearing out opposing defenses.



There are just too many discrepancies here on both sides of the ball. Despite the difference on class, Minnesota should cruise to a comfortable victory pulling away in the second half with the outcome well decided.