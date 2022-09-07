JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

UCF -6 over Louisville (bought half) -120:

Although it wasn't anything to write home about, the Knights 1-0) thrived in their 2022 opener by slaughtering South Carolina St 56-10 at FBC Mortgage Stadium last week. John Rhys Plumber (20/31 308 4 TD) had no issues generating multiple scoring drives while fluidly moving the ball on offense. Plumlee opened the scoring with a 12 yard TD pass to Javon Baker (5-84 1 TD) and later connected with Kenmore Gamble (3-82) 1 TD, Zach Marsh Woman (1-21 1 TD), and Johnny Richardson (2 -19 1 TD) hitting 4vdiffetent receivers for scores. Plumlee also ran for 86 yards on 25 carries (5.7) and a 21 yard rushing score that gave the Knights a 21-0 lead after the first quarter. Isaiah Bower (23-86 3.6 2 TD) rushed for 2 one yard scores, helping a supercharged offense outgain the hapless Bulldogs by a 600-91 overall margin. UCF also notched 29 first downs to just 9 for SCSU. As a freshmen for Oke Miss back in 2019, Plumlee ran for 1,023 yards and 12 TD while throwing for 920 yards, 4 TD and 3 INT before switching to WR the past 2 seasons. Corey Fields (5/15 42 1 TD 1 INT) got off to a rough start never recovering not being able to muster any offense until the Bulldogs finally got on the board with 3:25 remaining in the first half thanks to a 23 yard field goal by Gavin Zimmerman. Meanwhile at the Carrier Dome, Garrett Shrader (18/25 236 2TD) also rushed 21 times for 100 yards (4.8 1 TD scoring from 4 yards out to add insult to injury, as the Syracuse Orangemen crushed the Louisville Cardinals 31-7. Shrader hooked up with Sean Tucker (6-84 1 TD) on a 55 yard TD pass to open the scoring, and later found Oronde Gadsden Ii (3-36 1TD) on an 8 yard TD toss in the second half that put the game well out of reach. Shrader (16-94 5.9 1 TD) mercifully completed the scoring with a 6 yard paydirt scamper as the Cause outgained the Cardinals 449-334 while the defense forced 4 Cardinal turnovets. Tiyon Evans (13-89 6.9 1 TD) was the lone bright spot for Louisville with a 36 yard scoring scamper accounting for virtually everything. Malik Cunningham completed a conservative 16/22 passed for just 152 yards while being intercepted twice.



Plumlee is quite the dual threat who is flanked by Bower, an elite back who with a quick first step can bust it loose protected by a stout offensive line. The latter is going to be a tough test for Louisville's run game defense, which allowed nearly 6 you in the loss to Syracuse. UCF's defense will once again look to focus strong as Walter Yates III who collected 8 tackles as well as 2 sacks and 5 tackles for Justin Hodges. Without a doubt, the Cardinals need to be a lot more sufficient on offense and being able to finish drives refusing to be stopped on ryh down as well as manage the turnover battle. Cunningham had a rough opening campaign and must stone for unforced errors if Louisville plans on righting the ship and getting to a prestigious bowl game cone season's end. Evans will look to duplicate his efforts and success once again battling a hard nised oversized UCF defense. The question is, do the Orangemen have enough weapons to counter a UCF offense that has plenty of options on both the running and passing game, especially against a QB in Plumlee that has the ability to take over a game buly himself if need be?



UCF hadn't lost at home in over a year and a half. It's going to take more than the combination of Monty Montgomery, who despite recording 9 tackles,, and Ashton Gillote who recorded 2 sacks in the loss to the Cause to contain and stay close the high powered offense the Knights possess. I expect UCF to once again have their way during on all cylinders and for head coach Gus Malzahn to show the country that their week 1 cupcake rout was not a fluke nor a look pass.