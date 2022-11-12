JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

(3) Michigan -31 over Nebraska:

The 3rd ranked Wolverines (9-0 6-0) moved into the top 4 National Championship contention with a couple of games left in the CFB regular season. Michigan ransacked Rutgers 52-17 in Piscataway last week and took advantage with Tennessee and Clemson's losses. Michigan trailed at the half by a field goal but pitched a decisive 38-0 second half including 4 touchdowns in the 3rd quarter. JJ McCarthy (13/27 151 2 TD) was fairly efficient and revamped the Wolverines offense in the second half by throwing both of his TD passes, one to Donovan Edwards (3-52 1 TD) for 14 yards, the other to Cornelius Johnson (3-18 1 TD) for 6 yards. Blake Corum (20-109 5.5 2 TD) and McCarthy (4-6 1.5 1 TD each ran it in from a yard out in the first quarter giving the Wolverines a 14-7 first quarter lead. After going scoreless in the second, Edwards' TD reception fueled a 38 point second half explosion that gave Michigan the lead for good. Corum added a 2 yard run in the third, Michael Barrett picked off Gavin Winnsaft (14/29 166 1 TD 3 INT) and returned it 31 yards to paydirt, and Isaiah Gash (2-6 3.0 1 TD) added a 4 yard run in mop up duty to complete the carnage. Edwards also ran for 109 yards on just 15 carries (7.3) though was kept out of the end zone on the ground. The Wolverines outgained Rutgers 282-14 in rushing yardage and 433-180 overall. The Scarlet Knights (4-5 1-5) turned the ball over 4 times while Winnsaft was sacked 4 times while losing a fumble. Winnsaft gave Rutgers their only lead at 17-14 just before halftime when he hooked up with Sean Ryan (4-54 1 TD) on a 3 yard TD toss. It was Rutgers' 5th loss in 6 games, all via the Big 10. Nebraska is coming off a disappointing 20-13 loss to Minnesota after blowing a 10 point halftime lead. A 49 yard field goal by Matthew Trickett broke a 10 all tie in the third quarter giving the Golden Gophers the lead for good. Nebraska (3-6 2-4) got on the board early when Chubba Purdy (6-24 4.0 1 TD) ran it in from 2 yards out, followed by a 24 yard fg by Timmy B;eekrode for a 10-0 halftime lead. Mohammed Ibrahim (32-128 4.0 2 TD) tied the game in the 3rd quarter thanks to a 3 yard TD run. Trickett had converted a 47 yarder to open the third to get the Golden Gophers to within 7. Ibrahim also added another 3 yard run in the 4th to seal it. Athan Kaliakmanis (6/12 137) was efficient and turnover free and relied heavily on Ibrahim, one of the premiere RB's in the country to lead the comeback. Logan Smothers (5/10 80) was replaced by Purdy (6/16 41 1 INT) who wound up looking rusty all second half long. Anthony Grant (21-115 5.5) lead the Cornhuskers in rushing, but was kept out of the end zone. Marcus Washington led Nebraska in receiving catching 2 passes for 63 yards. Daniel Jackson had 5 catches for 88 yards for Minnesota. The Minnesota defense sacked Purdy 5 times and forced two turnovers.



You had to know that Jim Harbaugh knew what he was doing in the beginning of the season when he named McCarthy (139/196 1615 12 TD 2 INT) as the starter under center. However as efficient as he's been throwing the ball thus far this season, he also can use his legs extremely mobile when he calls the option. The 6'3"200 pounder has averaged 5.2 yards per rush and has 2 TD, but that's what the Wolverines' bread and butter is as they key to their success. Corum (199-1187 6.0 16 TD) is among the league leaders in FBS in yardage and rushing TD, and we all know how dangerous Donovan Edwards is in the backfield (68-458 6.7 4 TD) . Ronnie Bell (41-525 1 TD) is McCarthy's top target and has taken on most of the leg work. Depth may be a concern in the passing game but Michigan has the 4th leading rushing attack in the country averaging 250 yards per game. They rank just outside the top 20 in total offense gaining about 466 total yards and an impressive 42 points per contest. As we get down into the final weeks before holiday games approach and the final playoffs are announced, Harbaugh said it last week after the Rutgers contest that he looks to unleash his teams' will on weaker opponents especially when it comes to making fewer mistakes and attacking with style points, notably in the ground attack. Against a Nebraska team struggling all season not to mention with firing former head coach Scott Frost earlier this season, things in Lincoln have gone as close to rock bottom as they come. The Cornhuskers are plenty vulnerable this season especially when it comes to their 33% success rate at home and away. Their first loss of the season was a loss at Northwestern in England. They have shown improvement over the last 4 games on the defensive side but still allow nearly 30 points per contest. They surrender about 440 scrimmage yards per contest and are in the bottom 20 when it comes to rushing, where they yield 183 ground yards and 258 through the air. Luke Reimer has 68 tackles, Garret Nelson leads the team with 5 sacks, while Tommi Hill and Marcus Buford Jr each have 2 INT's. However the depth chart shows that this unit lacks size and speed giving up big plays early and usual to conference opposition this season.



Nebraska has used a three combo attack this season under center, namely led by Casey Thompson (141/224 2023 12 TD 10 INT) who was having a relatively mediocre season before going down to injury. Chubba Purdy (16/36 91 3 INT) who has looked ineffective through his last 2 games, and now turning since to Smothers. Mickey Joseph has dealt with a lot of injuries on the team, and inefficiency across the board when it comes to underachievement. Lone target downfield Trey Palmer (53-819 5 TD) has become one of the bunches few bright sports but Marcus Washington (24-367) has seen his chances wane without finding the end zone all season. Anthony Grant (177-858 4.6 6 TD) has also enjoyed some success this season but the area that's been a concern all season is a lack of depth. Nebraska averages 24 points per game but are middle of the road when it comes to choosing tempo and urgency especially in big games. They could get up for some but their motivation is largely determined on where they sit as a bowl game is highly doubtful. At 386 total yards per game, they're no total slouches, but the defense is a glaring liability all season that needs some addressing in the spring and summer season before 2023 kicks off. When it comes to Michigan's defense, they reign supreme giving up just 12 points per contest and are ranked second in the country overall and tops against the run surrendering only 72 rushing yards on average. Ivan Pace Jr is among the leaders in tackles with 104 and the linebacker is stout and speedy when it comes to getting involved on a lot of scrimmage plays. He also leads the Wolverines with 9 of his team's 30 sacks. Javon Hicks has 50 tackles and 3 INT's. Jabari Taylor has 4 sacks, while Eric Phillips and Hicks each have a couple of picks.



With a College playoff and a potential National Championship appearance possibly at stake, Harbaugh this season is looking to show the nation why this squad belongs in January. We have had some tough luck this season going with Michigan at 1-2 thus far. If McCarthy is efficient throughout, using his feet and arm to make big plays against a defense which is dually vulnerable, things should go successfully according to game plan. Nebraska has been less than inspiring all season as things went downhill after that surprise on-side kick against Northwestern in the opener. It’s not as flashy or as fun as Tennessee, and it’s not as strong as Georgia, and it doesn’t have the skill of Ohio State, but Michigan is playing every bit as well as anyone in the country. Nebraska doesn’t control the clock in any way and won’t be able to slow this down,