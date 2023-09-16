JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

(9) Notre Dame -34 -120 over Central Michigan:

The Fighting Irish (3-0) look to continue their perfect season and look to keep their National Championship hopes alive when they host the Chippewas (1-1) at South Bend. Last week, at a monsoon covered Carter Finley Stadium, Sam Hartman (15/24 286 4 TD) had about his best game as a starter since transferring from Wake Forest as the fighting Irish wrecked the NC State Wolfpack 45-24. The former Demon Deacon, despite being sacked 5 times, connected with Holden Staes (4-115 2 TD) twice in passing TD's of 40 and 35 yards, both in the second half. Hartman also hooked up with Jaden Greathouse (3-15 1 TD) and Davis Sherwood (1-10 1 TD) on scoring passes of 13 and 10 yards. Audric Estime (14-134 9.6 2 TD) scampered 80 yards to paydirt in the first half, and added a 7 yard TD run in the second half as the Irish never trailed. Brennan Armstrong (22/47 260 2 TD 3 INT) was mediocre at best accounting for all 3 Wolfpack turnovers. NC State played from behind all contest long and was Notre Dame's 29th consecutive ACC defeat. ND outgained NC State 456-344 and held the Wolfpack to just 84 yards rushing.. Meanwhile, a 47 yard field goal by Tristan Mattson helped break a 42 all tie and helped CMU edge New Hampshire 45-42 last week at Kelly Shore Stadium. The Wildcats never trailed but stayed close throughout and tied the game at 42 with 3:55 remaining thanks to a 71 yard TD pass by Max Brosner (32/50 493 4 TD 1 INT) who set personal records of passing yards and TD passes in a game. CMU was held to just 45 yards rushing despite scoring runs by Laube (7-30 4.3 1 TD) Myles Thomason (8-12 1.5 1 TD), both from a yard out. Bert Emanuel Jr (7/19 193 2 TD 2 INT) had trouble all day with his accuracy and his team's inability to hold onto the ball. However, he ran for 101 yards on 21 carries (4.8) and 2 TD's which included a 66 yard scamper to paydirt to open the game and for 5 yards out in the second half. Myles Bailey (21-108 5.1 1 TD) added a one yard run in the early part of the 3rd quarter that gave the Chippewas their biggest lead at 35-21.



Hartman (48/64 731 10 TD) has looked every bit of his explosiveness, just in blue and gold this time around heading to a stronger independent from a conference his Irish has dominated over the last 5+ seasons. Estime (43-345 8.0 4 TD) has been a one man wrecking machine in the running game behind Hartman. Plus there's so much balance and domination in the receiving core noting a 4 target spread led by Chris Tyree (6-128 1 TD), Jayden Thomas (8-125 1 TD), plus Staes (5-119 3 TD) and Greathouse (8-113 4 TD) who have already scored 3 times this season. Second year head coach Marcus Freeman would not have this powerhouse of an offense churn any other way averaging 48 ppg as well as 445 net yards per contest thus far. This does not bode well for a Chippewas squad that just got by allowing 42 points to an FCS team in New Hampshire. The defense is allowing 37 points per contest, and started out their campaign losing 31-7 to Michigan State.Other than Donte Kent who is quick as a cat with 21 tackles thus far and right behind him is Kyle Moretti with 15, the team has just 3 sacks and one INT with no clear cut pass rush to intimidate opposing QB's. The Irish do operate methodically but like to pursue their will early to slow teams down and milk the game away with their durability and clock management. Hartman has been accurate in better than 75% of his pass plays in getting Estime involved with gaining yards in bunches off successful drives.



50/50 is not going to get it done early and going forward, especially when you play in a conference like the MAC. Emmanuel Jr (18/36 280 3 TD 3 INT) is at least not afraid to take chances, but his game management skills and accuracy as been equally painful to watch. He and Bailey have been the mainstay of what is otherwise a weak running game. and other than Chris Parker (5-142 1 TD) don't have much depth in the receiving core as well. Without much depth in either sector, it may take a strategy to try and contain this powerhouse they are up to, because let's face it, going toe to toe with the Irish the Chips are simply not built to approach nor defend. Notre Dame ranks 10th nationally with 123.3 passing yards allowed a game. Central Michigan ranks 122nd nationally with 150.0 passing yards a game. Eight different defensive backs have tackles already in double digits, led by Jack Kiser (16),and Howard Cross and Marist Liufau each with 15. Despite only 5 sacks, 6 different secondaries and safeties already have recorded 6 picks. Unless Jim Mcelwain has some gadget plays and intangibles, it's going to be a long day on both sides of the ball for Central Michigan.





Most will bicker and beckon that the Irish are laying nearly 5 TD here, but Bert Emmanel Jr is only asking for more when it comes to sinking himself. When teams that have to play against Notre Dame from behind, the Irish will not hesitate to impose their will behind Hartman and Estime. I think this is a case of two teams trending in opposite directions. Notre Dame has been on a roll, and when looking at the underlying metrics, the Irish have been even better than the scoreboard has shown. If I do have a second play, don't worry. There will be plenty of time for me to analyze the percentages and metrics here, as the Irish should put this game away by halftime. But first, we need to get ourselves on the board after dropping the first 3 for almost 3.5 units, which is uncharacteristic and unacceptable of me.