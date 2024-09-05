JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

(22) Louisville -30 over Jacksonville St.

A return tot he top 25 is just what the Cardinal doctor ordered after a 2024 opening game 62-0 obliteration of Austin Peay. Tyler Shough (18/24 232 4 TD) played just the first half and threw for 4 scores, tying Browning Nagle's total by a Louisville QB debut. Jadon Thompson (3-44 2 TD) caught both of his TD passes of 33 and 5 yards in a 28 point second quarter that had the Cards pitching a 38-0 shutout at halftime outgaining the Governors 321-82 overall in the first half. Shough also completed TD passes to Ja'Corey Brooks (7-63 1 TD) and Mark Redman (1-21 1TD ). Issac Brown (5-123 24.6 1 TD) broke through for a 77 yard scamper to paydirt in the third quarter with the outcome well in hand. Louisville outgained AP 571-106, recorded 23 first downs and forced 3 turnovers. Austin Smith(11/16 63 1 INT) was chased around all afternoon and couldn't get the Govenors on the scoreboard, while the ground game only managed 35 total yards. Raymond Puryear also recovered a fumble in the end zone for Louisville. Meanwhile, Ethan Vasko (12/19 249 2 TD 1 INT) set the tone early for Coastal Carolina against a poor Jacksonville St defense as the Chanticleers rolled over the Gamecocks 55-27. CCU led 31-10 at the break and didn't slow down from there in the second half. Troy Taylor (3-98 1 TD) got behind the J St defense for a 36 yard scoring connection. Vasko (12-39 3.3 1 TD) also ran for a 4 yard rushing TD in the second quarter. He also completed TD passes to Jameson Tucker (2-45 1 TD), and Brayton Bennett (11-60 5.5 2 TD) ran fortwo scores from 2 yards out. The Chanticleers outgained the Gamecocks 552-357, recorded 25 first downs and forced 4 J St turnovers. It was a rough outing for Tyler Huff (7/14 173 1 TD 2 INT) who was sacked 4 times. Tre Stewart rushed for 62 yards on 4 carries (15.5) and a score in a losing effort.



Another year in the ACC does look rather promising for Shough and the Cardinals who are, despite a long shot, will compete for a playoff position now that the fleet has expanded to 12 teams. Shough has had quite the journey thus far, originally under center for Oregon from 2018-2020. However, Shough appeared in only 3 games for the Ducks in his first year ,before transferring to Texas Tech from 2021-23 with 3 years of eligibility, and finally landing in Louisville this season as a senior. Fr the Red Raiders, Shough appeared in 7 games and completed 60% of his passes with 7 TD and 4 INT. Jeff Brohm praised his performance last week, playing mistake free and only one half behind a dominating defense, despite the opener against an FCS school. Jacksonville ST accepted a c-USA invite last season and in the past appeared in three NCAA Division !! Championship games. They do have an 8-2 record thus far in bowl games, but as advertised, are seemingly well behind their competition. However, head coach Rich Rodriguez is no stranger to the sidelines. In the recent past he has coached West Virginia, Michigan, and Arizona. This Saturday it will likely take a herculean effort to stay with in arms distance against one o the ACC's power foes.



This is the first meeting between the two teams. After winning nine games in their inaugural season as a Conference USA member, expectations for the Gamecocks were very high going into the season, with some pundits considering them to be a dark horse to win the conference title this season. But they laid an egg in their first game in all aspects. Louisville dominated Austin Peay defensively in their first game and didn’t give up a point in the win. They will need a similar defensive effort against the Gamecocks if they want to get the win. J St won’t run the ball effectively against a Cardinals team that gave up one yard per carry on the ground in their first game, despite the Governors running the ball 34 times. It's going to be difficult to say the least for Huff to avoid being turnover prone, and given the experience in the passing game for Louisville, nothing will be expected less of a second blowout during this young but promising season.





I'll have a second selection up for Saturday later on.