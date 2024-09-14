JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

(7) Tennessee -49 over Kent St:

Call me a bully. Call me a square, call me what you feel because you're against me for laying so many points. Frankly, I could care less. 7th ranked Tennessee (2-0) is looking to avenge an an otherwise subpar 2023 with the decimation of injuries and inability to make a more prestigious bowl. They did end up at 9-4 and a season ending 17th ranking, but had aspirations of being SEC and even higher National Champions. However, back to back losses to #14 Missouri and top ranked Georgia ended such hopes. Joe Milton suffered an injury that forced out like most candidates preparing for the NFL a year before he is likely to join. Second year QB who played in last year's bowl game, Nico Iamaleava by overall standards had a mediocre game (16/23 211 2 TD 2 INT), but amassed more than enough against an outclassed NC State offense as the Vols pounding the Wolfpack 51-10 last week at Carter -Finley Stadium. Dylan Sampson (20-132 6.6 2 TD) set the tone early in the second half after a tepid start rushing for 2 TD's of 9 and 34 yards, while the Tennessee defense also came up big thanks to an 85 yard pick 6 by Will Brooks extending Tennessee's lead to 17-3 in the first half. Aydan White also got on the scoreboard with an 87 yard INT return to paydirt with the game well out of reach. Iamaleava had a nice effort calling his own number, gaining 65 yards on 8 carries and a 31 yard TD scamper. The Volunteers ran for 250 yards and 3 TD and Iamaleava completed a 15 yard scoring pass to Miles Kitselman (3-39 1 TD) and again in the second half an 18 yard connection to Holden Staes to complete a 31-7 dominating second half. It was a rough and tumble afternoon for Grayson McCall (15/22 104 1 INT) who could not get much progression on offense succeeding mostly on short drops. The Wolfpack (1-1) were limited to just 143 total yards including just 39 on the ground. The Tennessee Vols defense committed 4 turnovers despite committing 3 themselves, and pretty much ran away with the outcome well after halftime. Meanwhile, Kent State, out of the MAC laid a humongous egg against FCS St. Francis as the Red Flash held on for a 23-17 upset. Jeff Hoenstine (11/22 195 1 TD) threw a 64 yard scoring pass to Gavin Thomson (5-24 1 TD) leading to a 20-14 edge in the first half against the Golden Flashes. Hoenstine also ran for 50 yards and an 18 yard score in the first half.Mac Plummer drilled 3 field goals, including a 50 yarder in the first half as each team could only muster 3 points each in the second half. Tommy Ulatowski helped keep things close in the first half connecting with Crishon McCray (5-45 1 TD) from 9 yards out on a halfback option. Devin Kargman (22/38 193 1 TD 1 INT) hooked up with Luke Floriea (6-92 1 TD) on a 23 yard scoring connection. The final possession, Kent State found some life, engineering a 62-yard drive— but it ended with a failed fourth-down conversion, avoiding an otherwise painful finish ending in embarrassment.



Tennessee has averaged 60 points in their first 2 games, ranking 5th in the country, and have the 19th best passing attack throwing for an average of 320 yards per contest and 589 overall average in total yards. Iamaleava (38/51 525 5 TD 2 INT) is expected to continue his promising start as he progresses through his first full season. Sampson (32-256 8.0 5 TD) is expected to be one of the more all purpose dangerous backs in the country, as he's also already caught 7 passes for 77 yards overall. Dont'e Thorton (3-105 2 TD) leads a receiving corp balanced and Bru McCot (7-99) will soon find the end zone. They have 5 capable wide receivers who can help Iamaleava pick his spots, especially once SEC play begins. On defense, the Vols have allowed only 13 total points and have the 10th best rank against the run allowong only 57 rushing yards and 185 overall. Tennessee’s defense has not surrendered a touchdown in three straight games dating back to last season’s Citrus Bowl victory. That is the longest streak for the Vols since three straight contests in 1985. That year, UT allowed six points to Georgia Tech on October 26th (two field goals), shut out Rutgers on November 2nd, and held Memphis to seven points on Nov. 9 (blocked punt return for a touchdown). In the FBS this season, the UT Vols rank fourth in third-down defense (4-26, .154), sixth in total defense (185.0 ypg), 10th in scoring defense (6.5 ppg), 10th in red zone defense (2-4) and 11th in rushing defense (56.5 ypg).



The Golden Flashes look to be in for another disaster of a season. After a subpar performance versus Pitt, their daunting loss to St Francis extends doubt for success. Kenni Burns can only hope things get better, butt hose hopes are likely going to have to wait until at least one more week. The offense rans 6th worst in the country, including second worst in the running game where they only have racked up an average of 56 yards. Kargman (36/66 374 3 TD 2 INT) has not gotten off to a horrible start, but you can blame the lack of efficiency when it comes to attempting to progress on important drives with first downs and a lack of scoring points. They have yet to score a TD in the ground game, and the only 2 bright spots on offense are relied upon from Floriea (12-196 2 TD) and McCray (9-94 2 TD).



Expectations aren't high for Kent against a Tennessee defense that's proven to be more stout than anticipated. The Vols have shut down opposing running games, allowing just 1.4 yards per carry. To add to that, NC State's starting running back, Jordan Waters, had negative seven yards against them last week. The only area where we will likely see the Golden Flashes move the ball is through the air. Tennessee is 106th in opponent completion percentage, but Kent State's passing attack is shaky, so that's also far from guaranteed. Iamaleava has led this team's explosive start. The freshman was one of the top recruits in the nation, alongside Arch Manning. While Iamaleava gets all the spotlight, the Vols will be able to break this game open on the ground. Kent State has been getting bullied at the line of scrimmage, allowing 7 yards per carry. If I'm a bully, I'd be happy to lay 50, even moreso after a dreadful performance to a St. Francis squad. Tennessee should be able to put this one away by halftime, and should only preserve and cruise in the second half. Warning: If you don't have patience to see a win and cover as soon as you'd rather prefer, this game is not for you to follow. You might want to keep some Motrin nearby just in case.



I'll have a second pick this afternoon for a night game.