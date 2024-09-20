JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

(5) Mississippi -36.5 over Georgia Southern:

The 5th ranked Rebels apparently are starting their SEC conference play later than most anticipated, however, Ole Miss is still thriving when it comes to the non-conference. Last week, senior and USC transfer Jaxson Dart had one of his better outings for the Rebels (26/34 377 2 TD 1 INT) as Mississippi whipped Wake Forest 40-6. Dart gave the Rebels all they needed when he connected with Jordan Watkins for his only catch for 75 yards to paydirt. He later found Antwane Wells Jr (3-60 1 TD) for a 31 yard connection to cap off the scoring. Mississippi also got some great balance in the ground game, as Henry Parrish Jr. (22-133 6.0 2 TD) scored on runs of 25 and 22 yards in the first quarter for a 20-3 lead. Caden Davis also hit 2 chip shot field goals, and the Rebels outgained the Demon Deacons 649-311 despite each team committing 3 turnovers. Hank Bachmeier (22/39 239) was efficient but couldn't lead WF into the end zone, getting sacked 5 times in the process, 3 by Ole Miss' Jared Ivy. Meanwhile, JC French (17/23 211 2 TD) hooked up with Tyler Fromm (4-35 1 TD) on a 13 yard scoring connection and later OJ Arnold for his only catch from the same distance as the Eagles squashed the Bulldogs 42-14. Georgia Southern ran for a balanced attack of 140 yards including a 16 yard run after halftime, and 2 more scores from a yard out by Jalen White (13-41 3.2 2 TD). Eric Phoenix, for SC State struggled most of the way (24/37 206 1 INT). and was sacked 3 times Deondra Duehart (15-26 1.72 TD) was responsible for both Bulldogs TD's, from 4 and one yards out. Tracy Hill ran back Phoenix' INT 60 yards to paydirt to put the Eagles up 35-7 late in the third quarter.



As is traditional with the passing game, Ole Miss leads the nation in passing thanks to Dart (73/88 1172 8 TD 1 INT)<> The Rebels average about 690 total yards and have enough firepower to amass that total again Saturday under the lights. Parrish (44-338 7.7 6 TD) is also putting up some staggering numbers in the backfield, with Matt Jones (22-165 7.5 3 TD) also a force to be reckoned with as a second option. They also have a triple threat in the receiving core, led by Tre Harris (27-403 2 TD), Cayden Lee (13-225 1 TD), and playmaker Wells Jr (11-208 3 TD). To say it will be difficult to contain let alone stop the high powered and quick Rebels offense is an understatement, as Georgia Southern's pass defense allows 260 passing yards and 26 points per contest. They lack speed in the backfield, and are missing a pass rushing identity with only 3 sacks this season thus far and just 2 INT's. The Eagles achilles heel is their defensive rushing attack, or lack thereof, where they are dead last yielding 237 yards on average



French (68-110 776 6 TD) has not committed a turnover thus far through the air, but isn't as solid or proficient when it comes to arm strength. The Eagles do score nearly 36 points per game, a far cry from the Rebels, who average 56 through 3 games overall. GSU is just 108th in the country, or the bottom third overall averaging just 108 yards per game on the ground. Dalen Cobb leads the team in receiving yards (15-175 2 TD), and Derwin Burgess Jr. (10-172), is right behind Cobb but has yet to find the end zone. The largest differentials between these two is offensive tempo and overall defense, where the Rebels have yielded just 9 total points in 3 blowouts of greater than 35 points each. Ivey leads the team with 3 of his team's 11 sacks, plus 5 different players have an interception each. If the EAgles have any chance of staying close or let alone any attempt to pull off an upset, they need to bleed the clock and make the most of success in their time of possessions.



The Eagles won’t have as much success on offense because they won’t be able to run the ball against the Rebels, who are giving up less than 40 rushing yards per game. Their inability to pick up yards on the ground will make them one-dimensional, which will allow the Rebels to focus on stopping the pass. Jeff Lebby has had this bunch well prepared, and you know in such a high power conference like the SEC, he'd love nothing more than to start conference play undefeated. Clay Helton has had his Eagles well disciplined when it comes to their offense not making too many mistakes, but the frequency in their defense being efficient and giving up scores, that's where the real challenge will lie. Dart, will be n doubt throwing plenty of those as he hasn't completed a ful game yet due to the harsh disparity of routs thus far.





