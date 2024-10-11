JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

Army -27 over UAB:

The Midshipmen (5-0) are rolling undefeated and may be on national watch for a top 25 ranking. Their dangerous triple option is confusing opposing defenses and are averaging 356 ground game yards per contest. Bryson Daily has thrown 5 TD passes without a pick, and has run for 602 yards, 10 TD and 6 ypc. Udoh has ran for 435 with 6 TD and a 7.6 per yards carry. Noah Short has amassed 367 yards despite only 2 TD but is averaging better than 12 yards per carry. UAB (1-4) yields 35 ppg and has lost 4 straight while prone to giving up big plays in the fin and passing game while not likely to be bowl eligible this season. The Middies are averaging just shy of 30 PPG when it comes to margin of victory and should once again easily roll here.



UNLV -19 over Utah St:

Hajj Malik-Williams has stepped nicely into the spotlight under center throwing for 410 yards, 6 TD and just 1 pick over 3 games.Ricky White has about 300 receiving yards in 5 games and 6 of his 30 catches have gone for TDs for the Rebels (4-1). This should be more than enough to carve the Utah St's (1-4) fledgling defense which has been progressively worse allowing 42 ppg.



Best of luck to all in week 7!

YTD 9-3 .750 +5.70