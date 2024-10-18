JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

We've floundered a little but after a 7-1 start. Three straight splits has dropped us to 10-4 heading into week 8 but still overall pretty good.



Bowling Green -20.5 over Kent St.

The Falcons have played better than their 2-4 start has indicated. The Golden Flashes remain winless. We took them in week 2 getting 49 from Tennessee and the Cold crushed them 71-0 which could've been a lot worse. I expect more of the same as Bowling Green is clearly superior on both sides of the ball in comparison.



(2) Oregon -30 over Purdue.

Despite Michigan St playing the second ranked Ducks tough, this week they get virtually no match in punchless and turnover prone Purdue. I see no reason as to why Oregon doesn't look to stay undefeated and qualify for the 12 spots in the playoff selection come season's end. With Oregon edging Ohio St last week and Purdue on a 5 game losing streak, Dillon Gabriel and Jordan James should take advantage early against a Purdue defense that gave up 50 to Illinois.



Best of luck to all in week 8

YTD 10-4 .714 +5.60