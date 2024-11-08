JIMMY THE GREEK SAYS

(2) Ohio State -37.5 over Purdue:

The Buckeyes (7-1) looked lackluster a few weeks ago at home vs. Nebraska but got their focus together late in the second half and escaped with a victory. Then last week they showed why they are capable of ending up with a place in the Championship seat in the 12 team CFP playoffs by getting past Penn State 20-13 at Happy Valley with an incredible defensive effort despite the Nittanies scoring the first 10 points. Purdue has been consistently bad in both sides of the ball at 1-7 and despite receiving a ton of points at the shoe have one of the more lackluster offenses in the country and as long as Ohio State knows the stakes in where they stand, they should roll here.



(8) Indiana -14 -120 over Michigan:

Rourke shows no ill effects of his injury against Michigan State and his Hoosiers (9-0)are poised to remain perfect when they host the defending champions. Michigan (5-4) is not as good defensively as last season and it will be a struggle to get bowl eligible. They have had trouble playing up to their competition and turnovers have been a major part of their worst efforts on offense.



Best of luck to all in week 11

YTD 14-7 .667 +6.10