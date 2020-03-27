Jimmy Wynn, The Toy Cannon. Small guy, BIG name in late 60’s early 70’s

Jimmy Wynn, the diminutive Houston Astros slugger whose monster shots in the 1960s and '70s earned him the popular nickname "The Toy Cannon," has died. He was 78.



The Astros said Wynn, a three-time All-Star outfielder, died Thursday in Houston but did not provide further details.



Just 5-foot-9, Wynn was packed with power. He hit more than 30 homers twice with Houston, including a career-high 37 in 1967 at the pitcher-friendly Astrodome.