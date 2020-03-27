Jimmy Wynn, The Toy Cannon. Small guy, BIG name in late 60’s early 70’s

Crazy Pete

Crazy Pete

EOG Enthusiast
#1
#1
Jimmy Wynn, the diminutive Houston Astros slugger whose monster shots in the 1960s and '70s earned him the popular nickname "The Toy Cannon," has died. He was 78.

The Astros said Wynn, a three-time All-Star outfielder, died Thursday in Houston but did not provide further details.

Just 5-foot-9, Wynn was packed with power. He hit more than 30 homers twice with Houston, including a career-high 37 in 1967 at the pitcher-friendly Astrodome.
 
P

papa 5

EOG Veteran
#2
#2
Sad news. When he played for the Dodgers a bunch of my friends and other fans used to sit out in left field pavilion and we loved The Toy Cannon and vis versa. We called our section Cannon Country. 1973 and 1974. We were fanatics those two years. Very sad news.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top