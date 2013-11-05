JK, how come Aaron wasn't on show on Sat morning?

ChiTownJoe
First time I listened since Del Mar, how come Aaron Hess wasn't on?
Thanks Bob, there seemed to be some tension between Aaron and Toby on a few occasions. I liked Aaron's style, he didn't shy away from his opinion.
I don't know if its true but I got the impression that Aaron was playing his info (where odds warranted) and Toby wasn't. Aaron once said on John's show that he never saw Quigley make a bet. Now that doesn't make Quigley a bad handicapper, but that is information I like to know as a listener. Anybody can say they like a horse in a race, but if they are not willing to back the opinion with a wager (again odds conditions met), then they might as well mute the microphone, because that opinion means nothing to me.
Interesting story that I'm sure JK can elaborate on.
Hesz' last appearance on "Track Talk" was on Sat., Sept 7. Del Mar had just shut down its summer session the previous Wednesday and so JK steered the discussion to Fairplex Park. The first 15 minutes of the show usually features clocker Toby Turrell at which point after a commercial, Aaron Hesz is introduced.
Aaron comes on the air, JK asks him a generic question about the Fairplex Park session.
Hesz says something to the effect: "There's no value in anything at Fairplex, its just a bunch of worthless horses at a garbage track."
Dead silence. AFAIK, it was the last thing Hesz ever said on the radio show.
He hasn't been on in a while. I asked about it a while ago and never got a response.
Pure coincidence, Bob. I liked Aaron's contributions to the radio show and he was right about the low-quality horseflesh at Fairplex. I think Aaron's prickly personality rubbed some people at South Point, the show's sponsor, the wrong way. In the end, Patrick McQuiggan made the executive decision.
Bob, if I remember correctly, I think I stated on the September 14th show that Aaron would no longer be part of the lineup.
Believe me, Bob, discussions of dropping Hesz from the show started early in the summer, long before his comments about Fairplex and his actual dismissal. Check your notes for September 21 because I'm sure I mentioned he would no longer be contributing to the show. The journalist in me made sure to note his departure.
Have you done any tracking of the horse racing plays on the show Bob?
Before reading your post (Aaron), I was going to post that I believe this may have had something to do with Patrick taking exception to you contradicting some of his garbage. The Fairplex comment may have given him an excuse. He is a complete disaster, and once again his Ego run amok has ruined a good thing.
I didn't like the way you let your personal opinion of Toby enter onto the radio. His handicapping, information, wagering strategies, work reports, etc. are all fair game. But I thought some of your comments stemming from things such as political disagreements were unnecessary. It probably should also be pointed out in fairness, you work for a competing entity. And it's hard to separate any bias towards his knowledge or skill in horse racing with your personal feelings on unrelated matters.
I believe much of the tension was exposed when Patrick would quote statistics that I felt were meaningless and then ask me what I thought, which in turn I rebutted. I have always felt much like Gordon Jones before him, Patrick wanted the bulk of the attention and popularity of the show centered around him and his opinion rather the sport itself. Having hosted and co-hosted many radio shows, I am completely opposite, and that is one of the things I despise about TVG as well. The sport of Horse Racing is what followers of the sport focus on, NOT the people hosting or presenting the event.
There were times I when the show ended I would call up John Kelly completely frustrated with events and conversations that went on. I would not be surprised if those were forwarded on. I also believe that Patrick felt threatened and was not comfortable when we discuss picks. At Del Mar the first week of the meet, John, Patrick and I discussed the San Diego Handicap. John actually had an opinion on the race, which coincided with mine, and Patrick completely disagreed and I thought was pretty rude at the time in the way he attacked John on the air. Needless to say, Patrick was dead wrong and the horses John and I liked ran one-two. That was the beginning of the tension on air, and when Patrick gave an uninformed or erroneous opinion, I called him out on it.
I am not a fan of Fairplex Park racing and never have been. I think the quality is terrible and it is extremely dangerous. Comptr Bob mentioned that I made an acerbic comment, and it probably was a bit over the top (I cannot believe someone takes such thorough notes on anything I say ). The next week I took off because of Yom Kippur. I received a call the day after that from Patrick informing me "the show was going in a different direction" and asked me if I would be on occasionally, rather than regularly. I asked him if the OTHER guests on the show, Toby or Tom Quigley were also going to have their time diminish. He said no, only my spot. He also said it was not his decision solely, but John Kelly had input (which John denied) as well. He then came with the usual rhetoric that he respected my opinion and it was nothing personal, etc.. I then proceeded to ask the same question that was thrown out on here, was it because I missed the show due to Yom Kippur. I did not get a completely straight answer on that, but it was inferred that it was not the reason. Toby and Quigley are both very rah rah type people, I do not share that type of personality trait. I will say publicly I cannot stand Toby, I loath his politics, personality and his opinion on racing. I can tell you many stories about him, but this is not the right forum to do so.
My life is not going to change not participating on Track Talk. The reason I enjoy doing radio is to give the listeners all the insight I can provide on Horse Racing. I have said for many years the reason Horse Racings popularity has diminished is because the newcomer is in the dark. Other popular sports, Baseball, Basketball, Football, etc. do not have the intricacies Thoroughbred Racing. And the time and expense it takes to become well educated about racing doesn't interest people. The lack of national exposure doesn't help either. I have always felt if I can enlighten people or make the racing game a bit more transparent, then I have helped in a small way. It has been brought up previously on this forum, why I give out my selections when the price of the horses I give out is affected. For one, I do not think my opinion has that much influence on the board. Secondly, if giving out one winning selection (hopefully) a week on the air helps others do well, then that will keep people enjoying and betting on the sport.
I also did the EOG show with John several times in the past year. I have really enjoyed doing that show with him and Dave Glisan. I am surprised I have not been asked back on that show, but that is something John can touch upon.
I would be happy to answer any other questions anyone might have and I appreciate the passion so many of you have in our industry.
Thanks for your heartfelt response, Aaron. Unfortunate situation, to say the least. To repeat, I had no input in the decision to eliminate Aaron's segment on Track Talk. As far as Aaron's appearances on The EOG Sports Hour, a high-standing member of the EOG community hinted I exclude Aaron from future appearances on the late-night program. In the short term, I respected the request and chose to invite guests other than Aaron.
Hey Aaron, what happened between you and Roger Stein? I liked you on his show. Stein hinted you would go off at the paddock on connections and personnel at the track rather rudely and unprofessional. I don't think that is the reason you are no longer on Roger's show but I listen to his show and know he thinks the same about Toby as you do.
I find that you allowing some anonymous EOG contributor (who also apparently has not even revealed any reason to the community) to essentially blackball Aaron from the EOG radio show both disappointing and disgusting. With so many goofballs and non-mainstream topics allowed to contaminate EOG radio already, I really think that banning very strong guests like Aaron who are willing to participate is a huge mistake.
+2Agree 110%
Not enough time between Patrick talking about Patrick.I think more important to listeners would be if JK would be up to making a clarifying statement on the next Saturday show. Something to the effect that a long-time listener (me) contacted John about missing the announcement that Aaron was dropped as a contributor and that listener wanted to acknowledge and thank Aaron for his contributions on the show.
Your reaction John?
Have you done any tracking of the horse racing plays on the show Bob?
Ok, out of morbid curiosity, I went back over the last 3 1/2 months, Aug 3 thru Nov 10. I missed Patrick McQuiggan's picks on two shows, Aug 24 and Oct 20. The rules, as I understand them, are to "wager" up to $50 per show, usually the bets are W/P/S, DD, and Exactas.
Out of a total of 28 shows, he had 7 winning days, $1390 wagered, net -$244.
