Re: JK, how come Aaron wasn't on show on Sat morning?



Thanks for the response Aaron. I'll still listen to you on with Willman/Hoover on Sunday when I'm playing. It's a shame you're still not on Sat morning.



I listened to most of the shows from Feb - August and Aaron gave out alot of useful info, even Patrick mentioned once that his wife told him to call Aaron and find out who he likes (might have been the Belmont). I remember Joelito at around 6-1 winning easy and then showing up in the 3yo grass stake at CD derby week. I don't need Toby to come on and tell me that a Bob Baffert 1st time starter with bullets all over the page and cost 750K as a yearling has a good chance of winning a MSW at 3-5 and that his pick of the day.



I stayed at the South Point in July for one night with the family before we had to head back to Chicago. I went downstairs and picked up Patrick's sheet because I had never seen it and was wondering what it was all about. I thought it might be similar to what Ken Masse (HTR) puts out or Jon Lindo provides for the Coast properties. I hear Patrick all the time mentioning power numbers he makes, internal speed ratings, ...etc. and thought I'll have to check out his sheet to see if I might be able to decipher something useful out of this information I'm always hearing Patrick talk about. So I pick it up and its possible that I missed an accompanying sheet, but there was no information. I can't even tell you what it exactly looked like, I think it had 3 columns like key contenders, live longshots, and exotic players or something like that. No explanations, no conditions, no fractions, no race shapes, no horse names (just program #'s). I'm not sure it even listed odds. Maybe I'm wrong and missed something, if so somebody in LV or someone that has seen this sheet can correct me.



Anyway I'm not a person who is going to bash anybody who puts in the work, but if Patrick is coming up with all these figures/power ratings, why aren't they on his sheet at the South Point?