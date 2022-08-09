JK, Kane and VD

Book Recommendation.



i read a book some years ago and was surprised how little i knew about the life of this welterweight champion boxer from the 1930's. He had a very interesting and exceptional life story. The reason i singled out you three, is you all have something in common with this fighter. He was a Jewish boxer from Chicago who was a decorated Marine of WW2.



If you're so inclined, Barney Ross The life of a Jewish fighter by Douglas Century.



i forgot too, not that this applies to you three but Ross was also a degenerate horse player.