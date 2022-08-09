JK, Kane and VD

Rockfish

Book Recommendation.

i read a book some years ago and was surprised how little i knew about the life of this welterweight champion boxer from the 1930's. He had a very interesting and exceptional life story. The reason i singled out you three, is you all have something in common with this fighter. He was a Jewish boxer from Chicago who was a decorated Marine of WW2.

If you're so inclined, Barney Ross The life of a Jewish fighter by Douglas Century.

i forgot too, not that this applies to you three but Ross was also a degenerate horse player.
 
Viejo Dinosaur

He won the Silver Star….

Very, very interesting life…I had heard of him but had to do some extra reading to get his escapades of his story…
 
John Kelly

Born in New York City, died in Chicago.

Ross's family moved from New York to Chicago early in his life.

Ross's father died in the early 1920s when he was shot at his grocery store while attempting to stop a robbery.
 
Rockfish

Off the top of my head can't think of many sports figures who had his life accomplishments and dedication to family, friends, and country than this guy.
 
