Re: JK, what is your take on this future UNLV PG?



The highlight tapes can be deceptive.



I'd love to see how he'd play/respond against older competition.



Not impressed with his body.



Most NBA players were dunking at age 14 and there were no dunks on the homemade video.



Narrow shoulders, light in the cakes and only modest speed.



I appreciate his connections and his ability to promote himself but I would not invest in him if he were listed on a future player exchange.



Time will tell.