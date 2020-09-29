JK - WNBA Game 5 LV/Conn

Any thoughts/leans on this one?



Has been an interesting series. Alyssa Thomas' toughness after what seemed like a potentially serious, let alone season ending injury to her shoulder, is on display. Her energy and drive seems to be at a different level than any other player.



It has also been incredible to watch how brutal and ineffective the Aces back court is/continues to be. McBride, Robinson, Young should be able to produce but LVs abilities hinge on their strength which is in Wilson, Hamby, and Angel.



1 vs 7 and the line is currently sitting at just -3 for the Aces which is indicative of the fact that Conn's form is a hell of a lot better than that seeding.



Should be a back and forth game 5 - hoping that the Sun prevail