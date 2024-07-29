Joe Biden a true American hero

blueline
EOG Master
Currently ranked as the 14th best president....we know who is ranked last.
Saved democracy and brought this nation forward from the pandemic.
Set in motion an economy that is the envy of the world.
Thank god for President Joe Biden
30 Things Joe Biden Did as President You Might Have Missed
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2024/02/02/joe-biden-30-policy-things-you-might-have-missed-00139046Selected Kamala Harris as VP....soon to be our next president.
