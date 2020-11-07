"Joe Biden wins U.S. presidential election..."

"U.S. networks announce winner...Democratic candidate Joe Biden has won the U.S. presidential election after he secured enough electoral college votes on Saturday, according to U.S. networks....Biden defeated his Republican rival to become the 46th president of the United States, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. Biden crossed 270 electoral college votes with a win in Pennsylvania.Biden, 77, staked his candidacy less on any distinctive political ideology than on galvanizing a broad coalition of voters around the notion that Trump posed an existential threat to American democracy. The strategy proved effective, resulting in pivotal victories in Michigan and Wisconsin as well as Pennsylvania, onetime Democratic bastions that had flipped to Trump in 2016.Biden was on track to win the national popular vote by more than four million, a margin that could grow as ballots continue to be counted.Trump seized on delays in processing the vote in some states to falsely allege voter fraud and argue that his rival was trying to seize power — an extraordinary charge by a sitting president trying to sow doubt about a bedrock democratic process.