I would guess he mostly uses Sagarin, Kenpom is way off what the committee looks at.



His bracket for today excludes Northern Iowa and still has Wichita State as a 7 seed. He also still has Belmont and not the automatic bid, Austin Peay. It seems the least he could do would be to include the automatic bids and rejigger a bit. He's getting really sloppy, not nearly as predictive as he used to be.