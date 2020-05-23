Joe Rogan signs for 100M (Spotify)

The deal has not disclosed how many years this is and if the $100M is a low mark with potential for more.

If this deal is for more than four years this would be considered a "pay cut" for Rogan as his reported youtube money and show earnings has been in the $30M/year range.

The interesting fact is that Spotify value went up $5 BILLION in the few days after releasing the statement of signing Rogan.

So this is a pretty smart move on Spotify's part. Pay $100M and get back 50x instantly.

I have a strong feeling that Rogan has some incentive "bonuses", stock options, that he benefits from this platform growing based on his brand.

If it doesn't Joe needs to fire his agent.
 
He got sick of faggot Tim Cook censorship
The censorship on youtube and twitter is opening the door for someone to create a new, more open platform, for content creators to go to.

The problem is that these new platforms don't have the sponsors aka money to pay these content creators to help make this move financially easier for them. They would essentially be starting from ground floor levels again.

Bitchute is an option that I see.

Youtube is just too big to fail right now. But we have seen that story before.
 
Another avenue to use for scrubbed videos from YouTube is DuckDuckGo
 
