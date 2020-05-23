Joe Rogan signs for 100M (Spotify)

The deal has not disclosed how many years this is and if the $100M is a low mark with potential for more.



If this deal is for more than four years this would be considered a "pay cut" for Rogan as his reported youtube money and show earnings has been in the $30M/year range.



The interesting fact is that Spotify value went up $5 BILLION in the few days after releasing the statement of signing Rogan.



So this is a pretty smart move on Spotify's part. Pay $100M and get back 50x instantly.



I have a strong feeling that Rogan has some incentive "bonuses", stock options, that he benefits from this platform growing based on his brand.



If it doesn't Joe needs to fire his agent.