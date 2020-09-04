John Kelly gets FIRED!

Rams waived him Friday: https://sports.yahoo.com/rams-waive-john-kelly-16-194852749.html
Rams waive John Kelly, 16 other players in first round of roster cuts
The Los Angeles Rams aren’t waiting for Saturday’s 1 p.m. PT deadline to start trimming their roster. They waived 17 players on Friday afternoon, bringing their roster down to 63 players. They must cut another 10 players by Saturday to get under the 53-man limit.
The most notable player in this first round of cuts is John Kelly. The Rams also cut kickers Austin MacGinnis and Lirim Hajrullahu, officially awarding Sam Sloman the kicking job.
Here’s the full list of cuts, per the Rams.
