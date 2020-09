John Kelly gets FIRED!

Rams waive John Kelly, 16 other players in first round of roster cuts

Rams waived him Friday: https://sports.yahoo.com/rams-waive-john-kelly-16-194852749.html The Los Angeles Rams aren’t waiting for Saturday’s 1 p.m. PT deadline to start trimming their roster. They waived 17 players on Friday afternoon, bringing their roster down to 63 players. They must cut another 10 players by Saturday to get under the 53-man limit.. The Rams also cut kickers Austin MacGinnis and Lirim Hajrullahu , officially awarding Sam Sloman the kicking job.Here’s the full list of cuts, per the Rams