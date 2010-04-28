John Kelly's Record for EOG posts

Having been kinda challenged to enumerate JK's total record, I bit the bullet and went through his EOG blog picks and graded them. It was a bit of an adventure because many of his posts were actually made here by The Shrink and Blondie.



Still, I think I have a complete record (however, I may have missed a few). Interesting that almost all the profits have come from basketball picks (NBA and CBB). Not a large sample size, but definitely worthy of mention. Good work by JK!



Overall record 52-34-0, 60,5%, up +14.58 units.



By sport:



NBA 8-4

CBB 27-11

MLB 4-6

NFL 6-5

CFB 7-8