John Kelly's Record for EOG posts

Having been kinda challenged to enumerate JK's total record, I bit the bullet and went through his EOG blog picks and graded them. It was a bit of an adventure because many of his posts were actually made here by The Shrink and Blondie.

Still, I think I have a complete record (however, I may have missed a few). Interesting that almost all the profits have come from basketball picks (NBA and CBB). Not a large sample size, but definitely worthy of mention. Good work by JK!

Overall record 52-34-0, 60,5%, up +14.58 units.

By sport:

NBA 8-4
CBB 27-11
MLB 4-6
NFL 6-5
CFB 7-8
 
I'm up over 13 units on JK's selections but have not broken it down by sport. :thumbsup
 
JK is so money in hoops. Since I have no clue about college hoops I might have to follow him blind next season. 71% on CBB JK is the man. 91023i2ndw;l
 
How long did this take you?
 
******

Thanks for the audit.
 
Bernie has eaten lunch at Taco Bell for 8 consecutive days John. He says you taught him the angle on how to receive the senior drink and that will add up over the course of the year. :+scared-7
 
Looks like a +ev scenario. Why not? :+clueless
 
One pass each using The Shrink, Blondie and then JK as thread creator searching for "John Kelly". One final search using "John Kelly" and looking for any threads that I might have missed. Each pick was graded using Don Best's score summary, and entered in a spreadsheet. In some cases I used a WA line instead of JK's line or when no line was given (rare).

Overall, it took about 2 1/2 hours to complete.
 
KING-correct you are!!!! DIDN'T KNOW EXACT RECORD, HOWEVER, I KNOW ShRINK AND KELLY PUT @ 12,000 IN MY POCKET, AND WHEN THEY HAD THE OWNER OF RAS ON WW, I JOINED AND WON ANOTHER 13,000 FROM THEM. i don't know why others come to forums, i come to find handicappers who know their shit.
 
he who stops being born is busy dying...sure thing dev--- when kelly speaks i listen!!!!
you guys can talk about booze and drugs and pussy and whatever.
show me the money!!!!!!!!! if you pick through enough bullshit here at eog,
there's money to be made. i'm all for that.
 
Bernie after hearing John Kelly's picks........


 
absolutely correct--you know me oh so well...
then after the dance, put the play in and my
day is made....just wish we had a sub for ken
here--he was always good for like 5 plays a week...
i'm jonesing--not enough plays here at eog
 
Give myself and Dio another month to settle into MLB, and you will have more winners than you know what to do with this summer.

We can do the soulja boy dance together. :cheers
 
91023i2ndw;l
 
chute--i am patiently awaiting your most generous gifts. give me a heads
up when your numbers fall into place.
meanwhile mr kelly, thanks for the orgasm last night actually the pick is the
orgasm, right dev, the winner is the swallow..........
 
*****

We have officially crossed the line.
 
You could give JAM-Nappy a run for his money on the lunatic scale.2348ji23e
 
hey i can't beat you, might as well join you.....how low can you go...
and you guys think it's low to request selections.....
 
