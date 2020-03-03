Jordan Love predicted to be drafted sixth!

This is a bait car or a Chris Hansen situation.



The GM and everyone that agrees to take Jordan Love this high, or anywhere in the first round, should be immediately fired.



He isn't worth anything more than a fourth round pick at best. he couldn't throw into the windows in a below average D1 conference but something thinks he has the ability to throw into tiny NFL windows?



He might have NFL talent but not anywhere near day 1 or day 2.