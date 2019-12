Weed can lead to other things. Very few people in this world can just get high and not do anything else like pop pills and other shit in regards to this specific man Josh Gordon. You cant drive while high. "I drive better while high" is another delusion. I'm not exactly why all these states are legalizing it. I know, money because most states in America are damn near broke.



How many people you come across that just get high? Not many. A lot of times there is always other shit involved.



At the end of the day dont cry when shit pops off, deal with it.