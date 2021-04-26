JPMorgan to Let Clients Invest in Bitcoin Fund for First Time: Sources

WildBill said:
JPM needs some positive PR after the Super League fiasco.
it looks like he took a page out of Amam Silver's book.... saying one thing at first " No to legal sports betting " then doing a 180 degree turn.


JPM calling it a fraud.... then doing a 180... so don't put your money over there.... put it over here at my place 4 years later LOL
 
MrTop said:
it looks like he took a page out of Adam Silver's book.... saying one thing at first " No to legal sports betting " then doing a 180 degree turn.


JPM calling it a fraud.... then doing a 180... so don't put your money over there.... put it over here at my place 4 years later LOL
Yep, but Silver was even more hypocritical. He supported federal sports-betting enabling legislation (which would probably never happen), but opposed overturning PASPA in the courts, pretending that somehow the individual states would be a cauldron of corruption. Then once PASPA was overturned, he embraced sports betting completely. And of course, in deference to the Almight Yuan, he remains deaf, dumb, and blind to China's repression in Hong Kong and genocide.

A very fitting shithead leader of a shitshow league.
 
for sure.. I am keeping my eye the first few months after the beijing olympics which I think the US will show up...right now the US and others are in think mode... After the Olympics will China make a move on Taiwan ? The US has yet to say on a response if any.....Many companies maybe have to come home.
 
ComptrBob said:
Yep, but Silver was even more hypocritical. He supported federal sports-betting enabling legislation (which would probably never happen), but opposed overturning PASPA in the courts, pretending that somehow the individual states would be a cauldron of corruption. Then once PASPA was overturned, he embraced sports betting completely. And of course, in deference to the Almight Yuan, he remains deaf, dumb, and blind to China's repression in Hong Kong and genocide.

A very fitting shithead leader of a shitshow league.
Come on Bob, you would be the first to say keep politics out of sports. NBA ain't doing shit to piss off a massive financial partner. Athletes are going to do what they want, but the owners will be quick to remind them how much that costs them when China shuts the games off. This is all China will do, reminders that it's in charge. They aren't going to invade Taiwan or HK, just remind them they are the boss. And frankly there isn't a damn thing the US can do. We can't enact regime change or behavior change from tiny Cuba or broke ass North Korea, please tell me what change we could get from China???
 
WildBill said:
Come on Bob, you would be the first to say keep politics out of sports. NBA ain't doing shit to piss off a massive financial partner. Athletes are going to do what they want, but the owners will be quick to remind them how much that costs them when China shuts the games off. This is all China will do, reminders that it's in charge. They aren't going to invade Taiwan or HK, just remind them they are the boss. And frankly there isn't a damn thing the US can do. We can't enact regime change or behavior change from tiny Cuba or broke ass North Korea, please tell me what change we could get from China???
not in a shove match , not in their back yard... The pacific US Admiral told congress this past month china will invade within 6 years... I am kind of thinking it will cost them money in some way..sanctions and / or companies moving out.. then I expect Japan to announce they will be a nuke power to stay safe. After that who knows
 
WildBill said:
Come on Bob, you would be the first to say keep politics out of sports. NBA ain't doing shit to piss off a massive financial partner. Athletes are going to do what they want, but the owners will be quick to remind them how much that costs them when China shuts the games off. This is all China will do, reminders that it's in charge. They aren't going to invade Taiwan or HK, just remind them they are the boss. And frankly there isn't a damn thing the US can do. We can't enact regime change or behavior change from tiny Cuba or broke ass North Korea, please tell me what change we could get from China???
Tell that to James, Kerr and Popovich and have them STFU on their political views.
 
