JPMorgan to Let Clients Invest in Bitcoin Fund for First Time: Sources

ComptrBob said: Yep, but Silver was even more hypocritical. He supported federal sports-betting enabling legislation (which would probably never happen), but opposed overturning PASPA in the courts, pretending that somehow the individual states would be a cauldron of corruption. Then once PASPA was overturned, he embraced sports betting completely. And of course, in deference to the Almight Yuan, he remains deaf, dumb, and blind to China's repression in Hong Kong and genocide.



A very fitting shithead leader of a shitshow league. Click to expand...

Come on Bob, you would be the first to say keep politics out of sports. NBA ain't doing shit to piss off a massive financial partner. Athletes are going to do what they want, but the owners will be quick to remind them how much that costs them when China shuts the games off. This is all China will do, reminders that it's in charge. They aren't going to invade Taiwan or HK, just remind them they are the boss. And frankly there isn't a damn thing the US can do. We can't enact regime change or behavior change from tiny Cuba or broke ass North Korea, please tell me what change we could get from China???