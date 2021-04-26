JPMorgan to Let Clients Invest in Bitcoin Fund for First Time: Sources

Yep, but Silver was even more hypocritical. He supported federal sports-betting enabling legislation (which would probably never happen), but opposed overturning PASPA in the courts, pretending that somehow the individual states would be a cauldron of corruption. Then once PASPA was overturned, he embraced sports betting completely. And of course, in deference to the Almight Yuan, he remains deaf, dumb, and blind to China's repression in Hong Kong and genocide.
A very fitting shithead leader of a shitshow league.