Julie Foudy, Jessica Mednoza, Karl Ravetch, PEterson, Kurkijian

railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Why no Fans, but the indians and angels and their filthy disease allowed into williamsport? Stephen Keener is another catholic dirtbag admin that has ruined the constituion and USA experiment, BRING BACK 1776
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
when i was a 13 yr old little leauge do i want to be sonme tattoted dominicans from the Indians? NO.
 
C

common guy

EOG Enthusiast
railbird said:
Why no Fans, but the indians and angels and their filthy disease allowed into williamsport? Stephen Keener is another catholic dirtbag admin that has ruined the constituion and USA experiment, BRING BACK 1776
Click to expand...
What makes you think Keener is a catholic? He went to a presbyterian university. Are they dirtbags too?
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
pitch counts , decertified bats, move the fence back to 220 because the kids were TOO BIG a story, move deadline to april 30 and KIDS were TOO BIG A STORY. so went back to AUG 30 deadline. now twerps with 225 fence and decertifed bats. no wonder little leauge partcipation has decleined 15 yrs in a row.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
railbird said:
pitch counts , decertified bats, move the fence back to 220 because the kids were TOO BIG a story, move deadline to april 30 and KIDS were TOO BIG A STORY. so went back to AUG 30 deadline. now twerps with 225 fence and decertifed bats. no wonder little leauge partcipation has decleined 15 yrs in a row.
Click to expand...
Main reason is youth soccer I would guess. Travel teams have priced many families out of youth sports, not a good thing. Of course that is on the egomaniac parents.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
FairWarning said:
Main reason is youth soccer I would guess. Travel teams have priced many families out of youth sports, not a good thing. Of course that is on the egomaniac parents.
Click to expand...
parents are not the problem in little leauge. the problem is the admins in PA. Too many rules and its a turn off. little leauge is close to free so money is not an issue. lawmakers have ruined little leauge more than anything else
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Stephen Keener has blood on his hands. teams are not allowed to hotel, must stay in dorms, #kidnapping #hostage. sue this scumbag out of existence.

www.espn.com

LLWS player suffers head injury from bunk fall

Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old player from Utah whose team is set to play in the Little League World Series, had to undergo emergency surgery for a severe head injury.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
