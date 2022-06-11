June 11 - Newest Blog Entry

John Kelly said: That's not a blog entry, that's the chapter of a book.



Great work, Wink.



I appreciated seeing an old copy of The Daily Titan and I loved your use of the word "finagle."



Is there a sport in America more ignored than hockey with a narrow fan base that is tremendously avid? Click to expand...

Nope! Hockey is (sadly) a regional sport where people in regions root for teams but not everywhere. I couldn't even begin to count the number of people I run across who are not hockey fans because they have never been to a game. I can understand that if you live some place without an NHL team but if you live in an area that has an NHL team and have never been - inexcusable.The NFL is much better on TV than in person. MLB/NBA are 50/50. Hockey is the one sport where being there in person is far better than on TV. People who don't like the sport say it is because they have trouble following the puck. I tell them I sometimes don't know exactly where the puck is but because I know the game I know around where the puck is on the ice. I tell people go to a game and sit up high behind a goal. This way you see everything in front of you. You see breakouts happening and the rush coming to you.And going to a SC playoff game is amazing. You feel the intensity the second you enter the building. Playoff OT hockey si the best. You don't know if it will end in 60 seconds or 60 minutes and unlike the NBA - NO TV timeouts so OT lasts 30 minutes - if that."Finagle" - had to show off the use of a big word somehow