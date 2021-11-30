Just curious

Had a good conversation with a friend who has been grinding away at betting on sports for 8 years now. He said he's never met someone who made at least 1,000 bets with Pinnacle and been ahead except for one guy who hit a big parlay with them. Has anyone else been able to beat them out of anything with that many bets or more?



His point is they are great to point you to winners betting elsewhere but he stopped using his account with them 4 years ago and says his winnings have gone up since then. Doesn't hurt that he now lives in Jersey and takes advantage of it every day.