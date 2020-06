John Kelly said: Thanks for sharing, Wink.



As I understand it, social distancing supersedes mask-wearing.



Keeping a safe distance (at least six feet) from strangers is a must.



Hell, I liked to steer clear of people BEFORE the pandemic.



But I'm not going to stay inside and stop living.



New York reported only five deaths from COVID-19 last Saturday.



Requiring healthy people to stay home feels un-American to me.



I am not asking people to do that. I am asking people to WEAR A MOTHER FUCKING MASK when you go outside. That is all I am asking. Because there is a 0% chance you will always be 6-feet from someone. Unless we are talking about some hot babe and me. Then they are staying 60-feet away. Not 6