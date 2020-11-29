Just got off the phone with Jesus

We go back a long way. Played CYO ball with him back in the day. He had a wicked CROSSOVER move, and man, could that guy elevate. But I digress.



Seems that he is not too happy with Railbird. He wanted me to tell the EOG faithful that Rail's idea of Christianity is not only wrong, but a complete abomination. He said that somehow Rail continually misses the most important part of what he was saying......namely, to love thy neighbor. And Southern Christian Fundamentalists......well, don't get him started. As a dark-skinned, long-haired, socialist who only wanted to help the poor, he also had some interesting things to say about the right-wingers on this site. (Spoiler alert: they all have very bright futures.....the fires in hell tend to illuminate everything.)



Anyway, he said he could forgive Railbird (I told you that he's a great guy), but his father says that Rail is fucked.



By the way, Jesus and his dad are both on the Saints this afternoon. It seems that Russ Culver and Dave Malinsky got them in at the opening line of -5.5 earlier in the week. The Big Man loves those guys. (The hardest part was laying off a million dimes.)



Finally, I had to ask about Shrink. Was he there in heaven? Turns out he wasn't. Oh no, is he in hell, I asked. No, said Jesus, it is worse than that. It turns out that the United States federal witness protection program placed him in small-town Minnesota. They needed a place where he wouldn't ever be spotted, so they put him in a house across the street from Mr. Merlin. Since Merlin hasn't been out of his home in years, it worked out well.