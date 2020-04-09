Just HOW Good a Salesman is Trump?

Whoson1st said: A 2nd election will or will not show.

What we know and do not know about this man. Born into wealth with a million dollars at an early age. FOUR Business bankruptcies. Ties (male neck ties) his companies sold made in foreign countries. Vodka, his companies sold made in foreign countries. More than 1 woman paid off for sexual conduct. At least 1 lawyer in prison tied to this, that testified before Congress. (The checks paid ARE public).

These FACTS are NOT in Question!

So have fun! Click to expand...

He has had ZERO successful businesses yet people call him a great businessman. He has made a career out of screwing people over - how many times did he promise to pay someone, say, $100,000 for a job - they complete it - and then he only pays $50,000 (if that) saying they did shoddy work. When they did not he is just a cheap MoFo. He has grand plans. But they never come to fruition since he has no way of putting those plans into operation. He got started with $220M from Daddy. EVERY SINGLE FINANCIAL EXPERT said if he simply invested it in the market he would be worth far more than he is now - and we don't know how much he is worth because he won't show us his taxes! He won't show his taxes because doing so would show he is worth a fraction of what he says he is and he owes Banks a ton of money and he is unable to pay what he owes.He destroyed the USFL because he wanted an NFL team - on the cheap - and he figured if the USFL went to the Fall the NFL ould ask his team to come into the NFL. Notice how when he tired to buy an NFL team the league rejected him.He is a: Liar, Con Man, Crook and moreHe has done a masterful job of brainwashing people. He has convinced 63M MORONS if it doesn't come from his crusty lips or that of his Admin or Faux - it is FAKE NEWS! Fake News to #IQ45 and his MAGAts is anything that makes him look bad - even though it is REAL! REAL news is anything that makes him look great - even though almost all (if not all) of it is FAKE!History will be brutal to him. Not that his MAGAts careVOTE NOV 3 AS IF YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT! BECAUSE IT DOES!