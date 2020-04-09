Just HOW Good a Salesman is Trump?

A 2nd election will or will not show.
What we know and do not know about this man. Born into wealth with a million dollars at an early age. FOUR Business bankruptcies. Ties (male neck ties) his companies sold made in foreign countries. Vodka, his companies sold made in foreign countries. More than 1 woman paid off for sexual conduct. At least 1 lawyer in prison tied to this, that testified before Congress. (The checks paid ARE public).
These FACTS are NOT in Question!
So have fun!
 
He has had ZERO successful businesses yet people call him a great businessman. He has made a career out of screwing people over - how many times did he promise to pay someone, say, $100,000 for a job - they complete it - and then he only pays $50,000 (if that) saying they did shoddy work. When they did not he is just a cheap MoFo. He has grand plans. But they never come to fruition since he has no way of putting those plans into operation. He got started with $220M from Daddy. EVERY SINGLE FINANCIAL EXPERT said if he simply invested it in the market he would be worth far more than he is now - and we don't know how much he is worth because he won't show us his taxes! He won't show his taxes because doing so would show he is worth a fraction of what he says he is and he owes Banks a ton of money and he is unable to pay what he owes.

He destroyed the USFL because he wanted an NFL team - on the cheap - and he figured if the USFL went to the Fall the NFL ould ask his team to come into the NFL. Notice how when he tired to buy an NFL team the league rejected him.

He is a: Liar, Con Man, Crook and more

He has done a masterful job of brainwashing people. He has convinced 63M MORONS if it doesn't come from his crusty lips or that of his Admin or Faux - it is FAKE NEWS! Fake News to #IQ45 and his MAGAts is anything that makes him look bad - even though it is REAL! REAL news is anything that makes him look great - even though almost all (if not all) of it is FAKE!

History will be brutal to him. Not that his MAGAts care

VOTE NOV 3 AS IF YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT! BECAUSE IT DOES!

Trump - ConMan.jpg
 
I 'm old enough to remember when THE TRUTH mattered... My dad (died when I was 19) a WW2 vet liked Eik and I was a country boy that actually had no idea... I worked in sooo many states as a little level government employee, which paid better than a school teacher in very rural Va. Actually my raising leaned Republican, but it's ABSURD.. These folks -for the most part if you listed their caring.. would be 1. WEALTH...See number 1. And there are many good folks that are R.. I listen to the former Ohio governor , (K) can't spell his name.. But's he is center field. from my listening. THE USA at some point (long after, i'm gone) if this country survives , will have some type of MIDDLE party. We don't have anything close to that today!
 
Can he broker a deal? I would say yes. Like a gambler, he needs to know how to make money AND manage it. Ego is a huge weakness for him and affects his dealings. This is where the the bankruptcies come in - bad business dealings based on ego.
 
To me the GREATEST thing that could happen in my lifetime, would be a 3rd Powerful Political Party. It has Nothing to do with Wealth, It has nothing to do with Race, It has Nothing to do with Banks or Corporate Structures.. It looks at Only the individual (blindly)... If you don't want the blindness, you need to ask forgiveness...
 
I will bet all I own Biden is more mentally and physically stable than #IQ45

And the one big difference between Biden & #TrumpIsTheWorstPresidentEver is: Biden will bring in good people and delegate responsibility to them unlike #IQ45 who brings in his fellow CORRUPT cronies and then tries to do their job, too. After all he knows more about the Military than those who spent their entire like it in. He knows more about CoronaVirus than Dr. Fauci. He knows more about anything than anyone who has spent their life doing it. Just ask him. He will tell you that. Biden will bring in smart people and let them do their job.

BIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIG difference
 
View attachment 7460639
This FAKE NEWS LYING RAT FAN HAS BEEN CRYING FOR OVER 3 STRAIT YEARS.

NONE OF HIS HOAXES HAVE BEEN SUCCESSFUL.

HE WORSHIPS THE ANTI-AMERICAN LIBERAL SNOWFLAKE POLITICIANS.
 
Biden is a Demented Influence Peddling SEXUAL DEVIANT.
 
Winky provides a pretty solid background on Donald. Here are a few things from my perspective. I’ve been In NY Real estate since graduating from law school . Early in my career I was on Japan tv Asahi with Donald in his penthouse on Central Park West. We were interviewed about the emerging luxury market. The interview was arranged from my pr department. A few years later I started my own company and was doing business with several prominent NY developers. I started working with the Dezer family who at the time owned much of the beach in sunny isles Florida and hotels as well ..

a little over A year passed and trumps company partnered with Dezer obviating the need for my services. He started licensing his name on these developments. He was a very creative deal maker and as winky points out notorious for stiffing contractors and vendors. Notorious for changing deal after negotiating. The licensing deals he started making were clever and much to his benefit. Many of the families were duped into business , trump offered nothing , even his name was contaminated in the industry but he is a great salesman as noted above. it’s mostly a smoke and mirror show, as a president I think he is a joke. I’m not into politics but I cringe listening to him again operating a magic show complete with lies, bombast and insanity.
 
How can we forget this! When something goes RIGHT he takes all of the credit. When something goes WRONG - he had NOTHING to do with it: https://www.latimes.com/business/la...xico-condo-resort-lawsuit-20131127-story.html

NO IDEA why people would give him money but they did! https://www.kpbs.org/news/2016/jul/14/investors-trumps-failed-mexico-resort-speak-out/
 
