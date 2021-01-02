Just off the phone with ComptrBob

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
Fabulous way to start the new year.
A two-and-a-half hour conversation about diet, nutrition, addiction, COVID-19, aeronautics, computer programming and more.
Not to mention two of our favorite shared interests, sports and specifically sports betting.
I would not let Bob off the phone without answering a critical question about this week's sports schedule.
The mostly one-way conversation went something like this:
Bob, I've never asked you for anything.
Please, pretty please, give me your best bet for Week 17 in the National Football League.
Before Bob answered the question, I quickly qualified the serious request:
I don't want the games you played last Monday and I don't want a money-line favorite.
I need a winner at odds of 11/10 and I don't care if it's a side or a total, just make sure it's a winner.
To which Bob responded in what sounded like the voice of God:
UNDER 39.5 in the Jets-Patriots game.
