Just off the phone with ComptrBob

Fabulous way to start the new year.



A two-and-a-half hour conversation about diet, nutrition, addiction, COVID-19, aeronautics, computer programming and more.



Not to mention two of our favorite shared interests, sports and specifically sports betting.



I would not let Bob off the phone without answering a critical question about this week's sports schedule.



The mostly one-way conversation went something like this:



Bob, I've never asked you for anything.



Please, pretty please, give me your best bet for Week 17 in the National Football League.



Before Bob answered the question, I quickly qualified the serious request:



I don't want the games you played last Monday and I don't want a money-line favorite.



I need a winner at odds of 11/10 and I don't care if it's a side or a total, just make sure it's a winner.



To which Bob responded in what sounded like the voice of God:



UNDER 39.5 in the Jets-Patriots game.