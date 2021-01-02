Just off the phone with ComptrBob

Fabulous way to start the new year.

A two-and-a-half hour conversation about diet, nutrition, addiction, COVID-19, aeronautics, computer programming and more.

Not to mention two of our favorite shared interests, sports and specifically sports betting.

I would not let Bob off the phone without answering a critical question about this week's sports schedule.

The mostly one-way conversation went something like this:

Bob, I've never asked you for anything.

Please, pretty please, give me your best bet for Week 17 in the National Football League.

Before Bob answered the question, I quickly qualified the serious request:

I don't want the games you played last Monday and I don't want a money-line favorite.

I need a winner at odds of 11/10 and I don't care if it's a side or a total, just make sure it's a winner.

To which Bob responded in what sounded like the voice of God:

UNDER 39.5 in the Jets-Patriots game.
 
