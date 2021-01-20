Just off the phone with PARLAYNOW

Good guy from the Great Midwest.



University of Kentucky grad.



Inherited three Super Bowl rings from his late father ("Keep my name out of the conversation, JK").



Avid follower of both college football and college basketball.



I asked PARLAYNOW about John Calipari's struggles in Lexington.



In classic PARLAYNOW style, paying homage to the state's horse racing industry, he said, "Calipari doesn't have a great two-year-old class this season."



The Wildcats are 4-8 and Big Blue Nation is not happy.



PARLAYNOW, however, cautioned against shedding any tears for John Calipari.



"Coach Cal" signed a lifetime contract with the University of Kentucky worth $86 million.