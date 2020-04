Biff41 said: Granted Trump has some psychological issues but more about things he says and tweets... but the cost of living and excessive taxation especially in So Calif is entirely on the Dems. Taxation...the welfare state..control of interest rates....control of our lives. The political propoganda makes people think otherwise......talk to a free market economist. Employers in private enterprise could pay workers 40 percent more if the government didn't have a hand in the til. Click to expand...

Here's an argument that explains the need for government. Currently in America there are 48,000 innocent prisoners being held in over 200 internment camps. These prisons are privately owned by for profit businesses. The camps are like prisons and the owners are paid a daily fee per head, The conditions are terrible. The innocent prisoners have very little hope to be released anytime soon, leading to a growing suicide problem. Prisoners have been going on mass hunger strikes and being force fed thru their noses. To increase profits these camps have been forcing the prisoners to work for pennies on the dollar. If they refuse they are threatened with worse conditions. It's very inhumane and probably comparable to the Nazi concentration camps.