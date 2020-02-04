Kansas City Chief Dynasty?

This is the NFL, outside of the Patriots and their cheating ways, no one consistently follows up a great season. They are going to have to make some other cap cuts to handle that massive contract, but maybe for one more year the window stays open. Also teams will continue to evolve on how to handle the Chiefs. From time to time teams figure out ways to slow them down quite a bit. I think its title contender next year, they drop back to the pack two years from now and then spend plenty of years as a playoff team, but not a favorite, with maybe a Saints style rebirth at some point for the team as they gut every other part of the team but still have the most important piece around through it all.