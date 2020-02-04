Kansas City Chief Dynasty?

Heim

EOG Master
Not in this day of cap space and greedy agents.....I'm not sure they can even keep Chris Jones, Watkins is probably gone and that's
just for starters, not to mention a record contract extension for Mahomes. +650 might seem like value for a repeat but I doubt it
happens.
 
FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
Watkins did little this season outside of Week 1 and the SB.

There may be some value in KC since NE will be the hot value pitch if Brady resigns. I Exocet Balt to slide back some.
 
WildBill

This is the NFL, outside of the Patriots and their cheating ways, no one consistently follows up a great season. They are going to have to make some other cap cuts to handle that massive contract, but maybe for one more year the window stays open. Also teams will continue to evolve on how to handle the Chiefs. From time to time teams figure out ways to slow them down quite a bit. I think its title contender next year, they drop back to the pack two years from now and then spend plenty of years as a playoff team, but not a favorite, with maybe a Saints style rebirth at some point for the team as they gut every other part of the team but still have the most important piece around through it all.
 
FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
WildBill said:
This is the NFL, outside of the Patriots and their cheating ways, no one consistently follows up a great season. They are going to have to make some other cap cuts to handle that massive contract, but maybe for one more year the window stays open. Also teams will continue to evolve on how to handle the Chiefs. From time to time teams figure out ways to slow them down quite a bit. I think its title contender next year, they drop back to the pack two years from now and then spend plenty of years as a playoff team, but not a favorite, with maybe a Saints style rebirth at some point for the team as they gut every other part of the team but still have the most important piece around through it all.
KC was a coin flip away from repeating.
 
Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
As long as the AFC West Division is weak, they have a great shot of repeating..The AFC East with the Patriots are the blueprint....go 6-0 or 5-1 and get home field throughout the playoffs...
 
