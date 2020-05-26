KBO Site for Starting Pitchers

Anyone have a good site, preferably free, for Korean baseball starting pitchers each day. I found Rotowire. It lists 3 of the 10 teams and the rotation for the whole week. Then below they say if you want to see that info for the other teams you must become a paid subscriber. They do give you info on other sports as well it appears. I am only making casual bets on Korean baseball while waiting for MLB and other sports to return. But it seems silly to bet these games not knowing the starters, especially with 30 cent juice or more. I sure wouldn’t bet MLB without knowing the starters. I have found individual starter stats and there are some good ones and not so good ones Thanks for any help.