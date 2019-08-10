Kelly Jansen

John Kelly said: Wild pitch scores the game-tying run.



We head to the 10th inning with the score tied at 4. Click to expand...

WHEN my Dodgers fail to win the WS because of him..................Keep in mind Doyers win the 2017 WS is Jansen coulda held on to a 3-1 lead in T8 and 3-2 lead in T9. Dodgers go to Houston UP 2-0 SERIES IS OVER! To win the WS you need to win 4 games and in 2017 the Doyers did just that winning games 1/2/4/6. HOWEVER their "win" in G2 was taken away and that cost the team the WS. I am hoping my team isn't the 1990s Bills but sure looks like they might be 75% of the way to doing just that