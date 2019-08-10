Kelly Jansen

not the heart ablation . I had it . No big deal. They don't open you up. The doc sends a wire up your leg to burn a bad bridge. I was drinking coffee the next morning. Running so many weeks later. Jansen going thru a bad spell. I agree not the same pitcher , wrong side of 30 in age.
WHEN my Dodgers fail to win the WS because of him..................
Keep in mind Doyers win the 2017 WS is Jansen coulda held on to a 3-1 lead in T8 and 3-2 lead in T9. Dodgers go to Houston UP 2-0 SERIES IS OVER! To win the WS you need to win 4 games and in 2017 the Doyers did just that winning games 1/2/4/6. HOWEVER their "win" in G2 was taken away and that cost the team the WS. I am hoping my team isn't the 1990s Bills but sure looks like they might be 75% of the way to doing just that
And even then it might backfire in do or die situations especially if games are subject to going extra innings. The only saving grace is that if outcomes are decided with those changes in game 5s or later in the series in 7s, the layover to the next series gives you the break necessary to revamp your rotation.