Viejo Dinosaur said: Surprised about your views on this but you are entitled to your opinion...I still rather enjoy a day at the races than being at any ball park or stadium for a day....I enjoy being in the paddock eyeing all the horses and jockeys getting ready to race....I am a Let It Ride kinda guy....enjoy watching others at the track and enjoying the day....

I grew up at the races, my father loved the ponies. There was real excitement back then, you actually watched the race and people got into it live. Since simulcasting became the thing the races are devoid of any excitement whatsoever. Last time I went to the races was at Arlington. I went to the paddock before a race, there were maybe 20 people watching what was going on. Went upstairs to watch a race and looked around during it, seemed like 60% of the people weren't paying attention to the race. Everyone was just on their phones betting on their accounts. As the horses headed down the stretch there was no noise other than the track announcer. Wasn't a duel but the race was reasonably close and no one was into it. About as exciting as an NFL preseason game in the fourth quarter. No thanks. Yeah the Derby is different, I did it once and doubt I'll ever do it again.