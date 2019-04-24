Kentucky Derby

I’ve always heard how bad the 1 post was and to be honest, never bought into it. I figure that speed on the rail isn’t the worst, and if you are a late closer with no speed, it’s not a big deal



The stats say I was wrong.



In the last 29 years, there’s been:



0 wins

1 2nd (Looking at Lee)

0 3rds

2 4ths (Brother Derek in 06, Limehouse in 04)





If you are a stalker or mid pack, you basically have no chance.



Brother Derek came from 14th to get 4th.

Limehouse had a bad start, fell to mid-late pack and ran well at the end just to get 4th