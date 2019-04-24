Kentucky Derby

roxy from twitter apr 21st

My fair value odds for top six.
Omaha Beach 6
Game Winner 7
Roadster 7
Improbable 10
Tacitus 10
Max Security 15
64 points...leaves 36 points for the other 14 horses


these are Roxy's #s
 
I know a couple of fig guys that like Max Security, however last time I checked he was a big underlay if you
trust Roxy's fair odds.
 
Who’s roxy?

My projected odds pre draw obviously:

Omaha beach 4/1
Roaster 5/1
Game winner 6/1
Maximum security 8/1-10/1
Improbable 8/1-10/1
Tacitus 10/1-12/1

After that.. wide open.. tons of horses that will be 12/1 to 30/1
 
Ah, gotcha

And yeah, I’m going by what I think they go off at

Pretty good shot that Omaha beach is the favorite... can’t see him going off less than $9.00 though.. and don’t see him winning either
 
Ah, gotcha

And yeah, I’m going by what I think they go off at

Pretty good shot that Omaha beach is the favorite... can’t see him going off less than $9.00 though.. and don’t see him winning either
I loved Omaha Beach in the Arkansas Derby but I'm looking at Roadster for the Kentucky Derby.

Love the huge pools of the Kenticky Derby, hate the randomness of the first turn.
 
I like game winner... Last race seemed like a baffert special to get roadster in the derby. He can 100% make the distance.... I'm not sure roadsters can: a lot of sprinted on the quality road side.
 
roxy from twitter apr 21st

My fair value odds for top six.
Omaha Beach 6
Game Winner 7
Roadster 7
Improbable 10
Tacitus 10
Max Security 15
64 points...leaves 36 points for the other 14 horses


these are Roxy's #s
Like Try Try Try said, that's a no vig line. When computing a line for horse racing, with takeout its about 124 points.
 
All I know is if Maximum Security wins then Servis needs kicked out of the sport forever. He’ll get public accolades for winning but it would be undeserved.

Rooting hard for Roadster but Omaha Beach would be fine too.

Think Tax, By My Standards, and War of Will are the longshots that are live if they run at their very best.
 
I’ve always heard how bad the 1 post was and to be honest, never bought into it. I figure that speed on the rail isn’t the worst, and if you are a late closer with no speed, it’s not a big deal

The stats say I was wrong.

In the last 29 years, there’s been:

0 wins
1 2nd (Looking at Lee)
0 3rds
2 4ths (Brother Derek in 06, Limehouse in 04)


If you are a stalker or mid pack, you basically have no chance.

Brother Derek came from 14th to get 4th.
Limehouse had a bad start, fell to mid-late pack and ran well at the end just to get 4th
 
Jock riding the rail horse needs to make a Kamikaze-like move to gain an early position.

There's a serious element of danger to the first turn in the Kentucky Derby.
 
'
'
Like Try Try Try said, that's a no vig line. When computing a line for horse racing, with takeout its about 124 points.
been to the horse track under 5 times lifetime....dog track 2 times. Not been there in over 25 yrs. ...those are all Roxy's #'s from twitter.

I used to ask roxy questions years ago in early 90's on the question / odds service he was on " ask roxy "
 
On way home from sandiego tonight i stopped in at oceans 11 in oceanside, iwas playing Plo with track announcer greg wry, he was a great story teller and did some good imitations of other broadcasters, he was written handicapping books, announced for 15 yrs at the new Mexico state fair
 
There's a saying that Horse Racing books are very useful. They make for a very handy door-stop.

Which are worse? Horse Racing books, or Poker books? I've read some poker books that are pure rubbish.
By classic, I don’t mean useful 😉

It’s crazy how much technology has changed, but racing is still stuck on the same ideas/same place it was 30 years ago.

There’s some great videos on YouTube of horse racing tutorials from the 80s and 90s. The old fashioned handicappers still have the same exact generic ideas. It’s no wonder the computer guys are killing it now— so much dumb $ is in the pools
 
By classic, I don’t mean useful 😉

It’s crazy how much technology has changed, but racing is still stuck on the same ideas/same place it was 30 years ago.

There’s some great videos on YouTube of horse racing tutorials from the 80s and 90s. The old fashioned handicappers still have the same exact generic ideas. It’s no wonder the computer guys are killing it now— so much dumb $ is in the pools
I believe some of the so-called computer groups are gambling with inside information.

They don't know which horses are "live," but it seems to me they know which horses are dead.
 
Who’s roxy?

My projected odds pre draw obviously:

Omaha beach 4/1
Roaster 5/1
Game winner 6/1
Maximum security 8/1-10/1
Improbable 8/1-10/1
Tacitus 10/1-12/1

After that.. wide open.. tons of horses that will be 12/1 to 30/1
Damn I was close.

Omaha Beach was spot on
Roadster and Game Winner switched 5-1 and 6/1
Improbable I was a little bit low on...6-1 instead of 8-10
Maximum security and Tacitus were right in the same range I had them.

After that, all but 1 is between 15/1 and 30/1, like I said
 
Conventional wisdom has out to 15 on the aux gate; dont think either entrant has the ability to get out quick enough even with the lower traffic out there.
 
15, 16 etc are great draws...I think 15 is the first stall in the auxiliary gate you have the gap inside of you plus they are some of the last to load so no standing around for a long time
 
2019 KENTUCKY DERBY

POST POSITION DRAW

1. War Of Will (20-1)

2. Tax (20-1)

3. By My Standards (20-1)

4. Gray Magician (50-1)

5. Improbable (6-1)

6. Vekoma (20-1)

7. Maximum Security (10-1)

8. Tacitus (10-1)

9. Plus Que Parfait (30-1)

10. Cutting Humor (30-1)

11. Haikal (30-1)

12. Omaha Beach (4-1)

13. Code Of Honor (15-1)

14. Win Win Win (15-1)

15. Master Fencer (50-1)

16. Game Winner (5-1)

17. Roadster (6-1)

18. Long Range Toddy (30-1)

19. Spinoff (30-1)

20. Country House (30-1)
 
Conventional wisdom has out to 15 on the aux gate; dont think either entrant has the ability to get out quick enough even with the lower traffic out there.
Neither horse wants to go to the lead though. But can stalk/be patient and settle in the middle/early pack. I’m sure BB was ecstatic with this draw
 
