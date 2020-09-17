Kentucky Downs placing judge was initially fooled by this photo finish

Controversy took place with a win photo in yesterday's third race at Kentucky Downs.

The placing judge originally posted an order of finish of 8-1-5-2.

Stewards caught the mistake before race was made official.

However, the wrong numbers were posted for at least five minutes before the correction was made.

Official order of finish: 1-8-5-2.

Yikes!
 
Here's the official explanation from Kentucky Downs:


Stewards Determination of Race 3 at Kentucky Downs September 16, 2020

After the running of race 3 the placing judges posted the order of finish as 8-1-5-2. Upon their discovery that their initial posting was incorrect, and prior to the race being posted official, the placing judges notified the stewards of the correct order of finish which was then posted as 1-8-5-2. An objection that was lodged by the rider of second place #8 “Tiz Splendid News” (Irad Ortiz, Jr.) alleging interference by the rider of the unofficial winner #1 “Sir Roberto” (Gabriel Saez) was then entertained by the stewards who reviewed the race replay, interviewed the riders and determined that the slight contact that occurred approaching the wire was mutual and therefore did not warrant a disqualification. The race was then posted official with the correct order of finish as they had originally crossed the finish line.
1-8-5-2.
 
Interestingly, Kentucky Downs track announcer Larry Collmus correctly tabbed the winner at the wire.

He cried out, "It is very close...maybe Sir Roberto."

#1 Sir Roberto at odds of 14/1 nosed out the 2/1 favorite #8 Tiz Splendid News.

But Tiz Splendid News was posted as the unofficial winner for about five minutes before the powers-that-be at Kentucky Downs realized their mistake.

Tiz Splendid News was even led into the winner's circle for the ceremonial photo.

"Ladies and gentlemen, please hold all tickets until this race is declared official," Collmus announced once the snafu was discovered.

It's tough enough to win at the races without track management misleading the public.

BIG MISTAKE.
 
