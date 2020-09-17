Kentucky Downs placing judge was initially fooled by this photo finish

Here's the official explanation from Kentucky Downs:





Stewards Determination of Race 3 at Kentucky Downs September 16, 2020



After the running of race 3 the placing judges posted the order of finish as 8-1-5-2. Upon their discovery that their initial posting was incorrect, and prior to the race being posted official, the placing judges notified the stewards of the correct order of finish which was then posted as 1-8-5-2. An objection that was lodged by the rider of second place #8 “Tiz Splendid News” (Irad Ortiz, Jr.) alleging interference by the rider of the unofficial winner #1 “Sir Roberto” (Gabriel Saez) was then entertained by the stewards who reviewed the race replay, interviewed the riders and determined that the slight contact that occurred approaching the wire was mutual and therefore did not warrant a disqualification. The race was then posted official with the correct order of finish as they had originally crossed the finish line.

