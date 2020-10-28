Kevin Cash Failed The Eye Test....

Morey went down in Houston with analytics, Cash went down last night with analytics as well.

Moreover, Cash is a former catcher and could not see Snell was literally unhittable, with a pitch
count in the 70s. Fuck the 3rd time through the order small sample analytics, this isn't the
regular season.
 
Not any different than sports betting.....I'll take the eye test over analytics any day, unfortunately you
can't watch everything. That's when you need Railbird Sports :sneaky:
 
