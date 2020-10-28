Kevin Cash Failed The Eye Test....

Morey went down in Houston with analytics, Cash went down last night with analytics as well.
Moreover, Cash is a former catcher and could not see Snell was literally unhittable, with a pitch
count in the 70s. Fuck the 3rd time through the order small sample analytics, this isn't the
regular season.
