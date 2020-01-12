Menu
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Kevin Stefanski
lastyle7
Today at 4:21 PM
lastyle7
EOG Addicted
Cleveland Browns new Head Coach
Minnesota's former offensive coordinator.
I assume Cleveland was merely waiting for the Vikings season to end.
Stefanski finished as the runner-up to Freddie Kitchens last season.
Stefanski is 37 years old.
Paul DePodesta, the Browns' chief strategy officer, liked Stefanski.
mr merlin
EOG Master
Cleveland better get used to a lot of runs up the middle on 3rd and long.
Valuist
EOG Dedicated
mr merlin said:
Cleveland better get used to a lot of runs up the middle on 3rd and long.
Click to expand...
I think right now Browns fans have a lot more faith in Nick Chubb and Hunt than in Mayfield.
