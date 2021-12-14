Kliff Kingsbury

Heim

If I had a vote for coach of the year, after last night, I give
serious consideration to Belichick.

Horrific play calling. Twice turned over on downs.

Great offense mind?! Critical late drive. 3rd and one.

Near impossible pass deep sideline. Incomplete

4th down. Conner plunges into the line. No gain.

All these TT guys....so overrated.
 
John Kelly

Kingsbury does own a Super Bowl ring because he appeared on the injured reserve list the entire season for the New England Patriots in 2003.
 
John Kelly

Belichick had a dynamite game plan in the Buffalo wind.

At one point, New England called 32 straight running plays.
 
