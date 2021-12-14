Kliff Kingsbury

Heim
EOG Master
If I had a vote for coach of the year, after last night, I give
serious consideration to Belichick.
Horrific play calling. Twice turned over on downs.
Great offense mind?! Critical late drive. 3rd and one.
Near impossible pass deep sideline. Incomplete
4th down. Conner plunges into the line. No gain.
All these TT guys....so overrated.
