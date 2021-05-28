"Knicks to Sell NBA Playoff Tickets Exclusively to Vaccinated Fans If They Advance"
"The New York Knicks announced Friday that tickets for games at Madison Square Garden for the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs will be sold exclusively to fully vaccinated fans if the team advances past the Atlanta Hawks.
