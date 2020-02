Not only was Kobe one of the all time greats in the modern era of the NBA but he was a greater father and person off the court. He had his faults on and off the court but who doesn't. One thing no one can deny is that Kobe Bryant had an intense work-ethic which helped him win numerous NBA championships ,individual titles and even an Academy Award. RIP man and I will see you in the resurrection of all mankind. Hope I get to talk with you then.